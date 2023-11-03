Friday Forecheck: November 3, 2023

The Flyers arrived at the 10-game mark of the 2023-24 season with a somewhat deceptive 4-5-1 record. The process -- establishing a forecheck, generally playing with good pace, generating a healthy volume of scoring chances, being more aggressive in defending their own blueline and playing as five-man units -- has been much improved from long segments of last season.

Unfortunately, converting 5-on-5 chances into goals and converting on power plays has been elusive. The Flyers have lost three straight games in regulation. However, among the Flyers' six losses, there have been avenues to winning four of them (at Dallas, at Vegas, vs. Carolina this Monday and vs. Buffalo two nights later). The Flyers carried the majority of play for at least 40 minutes -- or more -- in all of those matches. Even in the Flyers' 7-4 loss to the Anaheim Ducks last Saturday afternoon, the Flyers controlled the territorial battle for most of the afternoon.

Opportunity for Ersson

If Carter Hart misses time with the "mid-body injury" he suffered in the first period of Wednesday's game against Buffalo, the Flyers will need to call upon Samuel Ersson to run with the primary starting job in goal until Hart returns.

It goes without saying that Ersson is off to a slower start than he would’ve liked and will need to show mental fortitude to get himself back on track. The Flyers will absolutely need Ersson to start making some momentum saves.

Ersson has faced a relatively low volume of shots (59 in 171 minutes of play) but has accumulated 45 total saves for a .763 save percentage. He's a significantly better goaltender than the stat line currently shows.

He's also been victimized by untimely miscues in front of him, opposing goals off broken plays and bad bounces. This was especially true in the loss to Anheim. In that game, three of Anaheim's seven goals came on broken plays. Another was on a play where Flyers' defenseman Nick Seeler accidentally slid into Ersson and a puck went into the net off the goalie's backside. Two others were scored within moments of a Flyers' turnover.

Frost created a bushel of scoring chances

It was not unexpected that Morgan Frost started out slowly in Monday's game against the Hurricanes. He'd just stepped back into the lineup after six games as a healthy scratch. The second period was a little better both for the player and the team. In the third period, the Flyers were downright dominant against one of the Eastern Conference's best teams. Frost was a big part of it.

Of the Flyers 17 scoring chances -- seven of the high-danger variety -- that the Flyers generated in the third period, Frost was instrumental in six (three on the playmaking end, three on the individual scoring chance side), with four being high-danger opportunities. None were slicker than this set-up of Travis Konecny at the doorstep while the score was still tied at 2-2. It was immediately followed up by Frost and Konecny combining to set up Tyson Foerster near the right post.