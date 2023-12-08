Friday Forecheck: December 8, 2023

The Flyers were at a crossroads one week ago at this time. They'd just staged a late two-goal comeback against the New Jersey Devils the previous night at Wells Fargo Center but dropped a 4-3 decision in overtime.
At that point, the Flyers fell to 11-10-2 on the season. They were still winless in games in which they didn't score first (note: the Flyers now sit at 10-1-0 in such games, and 2-9-2 when trailing first). Facing a home-and-home set with the archrival Pittsburgh Penguins, things could have gone south for the Flyers in the week that followed.
Instead, the Flyers have rattled off three straight wins: 4-3 (1-0) via shootout at PPG Paints Arena last Saturday, 2-1 in overtime against the Penguins at Wells Fargo Center on Monday, and a workmanlike 4-1 victory at Mullett Arena in Tempe on Thursday against an Arizona Coyotes club that brought a five-game winning streak into the match.
Now sitting in second place in the Metro, the Flyers (14-10-2) will face a tough test in the thin Colorado air as they face the Central Division leading Colorado Avalanche (16-8-2) on Saturday. Before that tilt, let's take a look at some of the notable happenings over the past week:
Flyers using the 'Foers'
Tyson Foerster did not score a goal or record an assist in Thursday's game in Arizona, but he created a couple of top-end scoring chances for linemates and continued his outstanding play along the boards. Heading into Thursday's game, Foerster carried a three-game goal streak and four-game point streak. In that span, he collected six points (4g, 2a).
Among Foerster's four recent goals, two were on well-placed shots from the top of the left circle. The other two tallies were via deflections from the slot of shots (by Sean Walker and Scott Laughton) that originated from the point.
Foerster's power play goal last Saturday in Pittsburgh was especially encouraging, and not just because it gave the Flyers a 3-2 lead in the third period in a game they had trailed 1-0 and 2-1.
Back in the first period, the Flyers had a power play opportunity in a still-scoreless game. Morgan Frost made a cross-ice feed to Foerster at the top of the left circle. Foerster gathered the pass and fired off a shot that Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry stopped.
In the third period, a similar chance came around. From center point, Cam York rotated the puck over to Foerster in virtually the identical spot as the first period scoring chance. This time, Foerster hit the bullseye with a perfectly placed shot. No goalie was stopping this one.