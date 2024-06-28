Flyers to Buy Out Final Year of Cam Atkinson's Contract

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today that they will buy out the remainder of the contract of forward Cam Atkinson, according to General Manager, Daniel Brière.

"When it comes to someone with the accomplishments and character of Cam, this was an exceptionally tough decision to make.

Throughout his time with the Flyers, Cam has displayed an incredible work ethic and level of professionalism that is a true credit to him as a player and person. I've witnessed firsthand the amount of effort, dedication, and perseverance he went through during an incredibly tough rehabilitation process in order to come back and be a leader for our team on and off the ice.

I would like to thank Cam for all he has put into raising the standard of our team. Cam will always have a place in the Flyers organization, and we wish all the success for him and his family in the future."

Atkinson departs the Flyers after three seasons, including two seasons of play where he recorded 36 goals and 42 assists for 78 points in 143 regular season games.

At the end of the 2021-22 season, his first with the team, Atkinson was awarded the Bobby Clarke Trophy (Most Valuable Player) and the Yanick Dupre Class Memorial Award.