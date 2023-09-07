Flyers Sign Morgan Frost to a Two-Year Contract

The Philadelphia Flyers have signed forward Morgan Frost to a two-year, $4.2 million contract ($2.1 million AAV), according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

Frost, 24 (5/14/99), recorded 46 points (19-27=46) in 81 games with Philadelphia during the 2022-23 season. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound native of Aurora, Ontario, led the Flyers in even-strength points (41), ranked third in goals, fourth in assists and points and T-4th in game-winning goals (3) and games played. The left-shot center registered seven points (5-2=7) in a career-high five-game point streak, March 28-April 4 and tallied a career-high four points twice last season: Dec. 11 at Arizona (1-3=4) and Jan. 5 vs. Arizona (4a). He became the 37th player (68th time) in team history to record four-plus assists in a game. Frost owns 69 points (26-43=69) in 158 career NHL games in parts of four seasons with the Flyers (2019-23).

Frost collected 48 points (19-29=48) in 65 career games with Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League (AHL) in two seasons (2019-20, 2021-22). He represented the Phantoms at the 2020 All-Star Classic in Ontario, Calif.

Prior to making his professional debut with Lehigh Valley, Frost totaled 310 points (106-204=310), 149 penalty minutes (PIM), 28 power-play goals (PPG) and 13 GWG in 257 career games in four seasons (2015-19) with the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). He tallied 58 points (20-38=58) and 34 PIM in 58 career OHL Playoff contests, including a career-high 29 points (10-19=29) in 24 games during the 2018 postseason. The forward was the Greyhounds top scorer and regular season MVP in each of his last two campaigns, 2017-18 and 2018-19, and was named to the OHL’s First All-Star Team for the 2017-18 season.

Frost was selected by the Flyers in the first round (27th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.