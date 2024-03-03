Flyers Sign Denver Barkey to a Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

The Philadelphia Flyers today announced the club has signed forward Denver Barkey to a three-year entry-level contract beginning with the 2024-25 season, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

Barkey, 18 (4/27/05), owns 87 points (31-56=87), five power-play goals, seven shorthanded goals and three game-winning goals in 56 games with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) this season. The 5-foot-9, 154-pound native of Newmarket, Ontario, leads his team in goals, assists and points, ranks T-1st in SHG, second in power-play assists (22), third in plus/minus rating (+38) and shots on goal (170) and T-4th in GWG. The left-shot winger ranks T-1st in the OHL in SHG, third in assists and points, fifth in plus/minus rating and T-5th in PPA. He is in his third season with London setting career highs in goals, assists, points, plus/minus rating, SHG and shots on goal. Barkey has registered seven multi-goal games, including his first career hat trick on Oct. 14 at Sarnia, and has 14 three-point plus contests, including his career-high five-point game (1-4=5) Dec. 28 at Sarnia. He set a season-high eight-game point streak (6-7=13) from Oct. 27-Nov. 15 and was named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week for Nov. 6-12.

Barkey was selected by Philadelphia in the third round (95th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft. He owns 161 points (60-101=161), 11 PPG, nine SHG and eight GWG in 170 career games with the Knights (2021-24). He has 26 points (12-14=26), four PPG, one SHG and one GWG in 25 career playoff games with London. Internationally, Barkey won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and recorded four points (2-2=4) in five games.

