Flyers Release 2026-27 National Broadcast Schedule

Flyers to be featured on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, Hulu and TNT 19 times.

broadcast
By Philadelphia Flyers
philadelphiaflyers.com

The National Hockey League, in conjunction with their United States media broadcast rightsholders, ESPN, The Walt Disney Company (TWDC) and TNT, announced today the national broadcast schedule for all 32 clubs for the 2026-27 regular season.

Philadelphia will be featured on the national stage a total of 19 times, including 11 home games and eight road contests. This marks an increase of five national appearances from last season.

The Flyers will be featured exclusively on ABC or ESPN a total of six times including a pair of weekend matchups against their intrastate rivals, the Pittsburgh Penguins on Jan. 31 at 12:00 p.m. ET and Apr. 3 at PPG Paints Arena at 8:00 p.m. ET. Philadelphia will also be featured on ESPN+/Disney+/Hulu an additional four times.

In addition, Philadelphia will be showcased on TNT a total of nine times throughout the season, including the Flyers home opener against Pittsburgh on Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Xfinity Mobile Arena. You can also catch two marquee matchups against their Metropolitan Division rivals the Washington Capitals on TNT. Those matchups will appear midweek on Oct. 28 at Capital One Arena at 7:30 p.m. ET and Apr. 1 at Xfinity Mobile Arena at 7:30 p.m. ET.

DATE 

OPPONENT 

LOCATION 

TIME 

BROADCAST 

Wed., Sept. 30 

Pittsburgh 

Xfinity Mobile Arena 

7:30 P.M. 

TNT 

Thurs., Oct. 1 

New Jersey 

Prudential Center 

7:00 P.M. 

ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu 

Thurs., Oct. 15 

Detroit 

Little Caesars Arena 

7:30 P.M. 

ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu 

Wed., Oct. 21 

Buffalo 

KeyBank Center 

7:30 P.M. 

TNT 

Wed., Oct. 28 

Washington 

Capital One Arena 

7:30 P.M. 

TNT 

Thurs., Dec. 3 

New York Islanders 

Xfinity Mobile Arena 

7:30 P.M. 

ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu 

Wed., Dec. 16 

New York Rangers 

Xfinity Mobile Arena 

7:30 P.M.  

TNT 

Thurs., Jan. 28 

Los Angeles 

Xfinity Mobile Arena 

7:30 P.M. 

ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu 

Sun., Jan. 31 

Pittsburgh 

PPG Paints Arena 

12:00 P.M. 

ABC 

Wed., Feb. 3 

Tampa Bay 

Xfinity Mobile Arena 

7:30 P.M. 

TNT 

Thurs., Feb. 18 

Dallas 

American Airlines Center 

9:00 P.M. 

ESPN 

Sat., Feb. 20 

New York Rangers 

Xfinity Mobile Arena 

12:30 P.M. 

ABC 

Wed., Feb. 24 

Buffalo 

Xfinity Mobile Arena 

7:00 P.M. 

TNT 

Sun., Mar. 7 

St. Louis  

Xfinity Mobile Arena 

3:30 P.M. 

TNT 

Thurs., Mar. 25 

Tampa Bay 

Benchmark International Arena 

6:30 P.M. 

ESPN 

Thurs., Apr. 1  

Washington 

Xfinity Mobile Arena 

7:30 P.M. 

TNT 

Sat., Apr. 3 

Pittsburgh 

PPG Paints Arena 

8:00 P.M. 

ABC 

Thurs., Apr. 8 

Columbus 

Nationwide Arena 

7:30 P.M. 

TNT 

Sat., Apr. 10 

Washington 

Xfinity Mobile Arena 

12:30 P.M. 

ABC 
 

The Flyers local and regional broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date.

In conjunction with today’s national broadcast schedule announcement, the NHL has also released updated game times for the 2026-27 regular season. The following Flyers games have been adjusted:

Thurs., Oct. 15 @ Detroit 7:30 p.m. ET (Little Caesars Arena)

Thurs., Dec. 3 vs. NY Islanders 7:30 p.m. ET (Xfinity Mobile Arena)

Thurs., Jan. 28 vs. Los Angeles 7:30 p.m. (Xfinity Mobile Arena)

Sat., Feb. 20 vs. NY Rangers 12:30 p.m. ET (Xfinity Mobile Arena)

Mon., Feb. 22 vs. Montreal 2:00 p.m. ET (Xfinity Mobile Arena)

Sun., Mar. 7 vs. St. Louis 3:30 p.m. ET (Xfinity Mobile Arena)

Thurs., Mar. 25 @ Tampa Bay 6:30 p.m. ET (Benchmark International Arena)

Thurs., Apr. 1 vs. Washington 7:30 p.m. ET (Xfinity Mobile Arena)

Thurs., Apr. 8 @ Columbus 7:30 p.m. ET (Nationwide Arena)

Sat., Apr 10 vs. Washington 12:30 p.m. ET (Xfinity Mobile Arena)

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