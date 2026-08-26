Flyers Release 2026-27 National Broadcast Schedule

The National Hockey League, in conjunction with their United States media broadcast rightsholders, ESPN, The Walt Disney Company (TWDC) and TNT, announced today the national broadcast schedule for all 32 clubs for the 2026-27 regular season.

Philadelphia will be featured on the national stage a total of 19 times, including 11 home games and eight road contests. This marks an increase of five national appearances from last season.

The Flyers will be featured exclusively on ABC or ESPN a total of six times including a pair of weekend matchups against their intrastate rivals, the Pittsburgh Penguins on Jan. 31 at 12:00 p.m. ET and Apr. 3 at PPG Paints Arena at 8:00 p.m. ET. Philadelphia will also be featured on ESPN+/Disney+/Hulu an additional four times.

In addition, Philadelphia will be showcased on TNT a total of nine times throughout the season, including the Flyers home opener against Pittsburgh on Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Xfinity Mobile Arena. You can also catch two marquee matchups against their Metropolitan Division rivals the Washington Capitals on TNT. Those matchups will appear midweek on Oct. 28 at Capital One Arena at 7:30 p.m. ET and Apr. 1 at Xfinity Mobile Arena at 7:30 p.m. ET.