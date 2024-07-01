Flyers Re-Sign Forward Garnet Hathaway to a Two-Year Contract

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have re-signed forward Garnet Hathaway to a two-year contract extension with an average annual value (AAV) of $2.4 million, according to General Manager Daniel Briere. The contract begins during the 2025-26 season.

"Garnet has been a great addition to our team and we're very happy to extend him to be a Flyer for the next several seasons," said Brière. "His style of play and level of professionalism had a big effect on our group last season, and he embodies the standard our team set out to build both on and off the ice."

Hathaway, 32 (11/23/91), collected 17 points (7g-10a) in 82 regular-season games with the Flyers, his first with the team. He led the team in hits (326), which also ranked second in the entire NHL and first among all forwards in the league. The right-shot forward was one of four players on the Flyers who appeared in all 82 games, and he skated in his 500th career NHL game on Jan. 13 at Winnipeg. He signed a two-year contract with the Flyers on July 1, 2023.

Before signing with the Flyers, the 6-foot-2, 212-pound forward spent majority of the 2022-23 season with the Washington Capitals and collected 16 points (9g-7a) and 52 penalty minutes in 59 games, where he led the Capitals. He was traded from Washington to Boston as part of a three-team deal with Minnesota on Feb. 23. He tallied six points (4g-2a) and 17 penalty minutes in 25 regular season contests and recorded an assist in seven Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Bruins.

A native of Kennebunkport, Maine, Hathaway owns 139 points (65g-74a) and 622 penalty minutes in 539 career NHL games in nine seasons (2015-24) with Calgary, Washington, Boston and the Flyers. He has six points (3g-3a) and 56 penalty minutes in 31 Stanley Cup Playoff contests. He signed his first NHL contract with the Flames on April 13, 2015 and made his NHL debut with Calgary on Feb. 29, 2016 at Philadelphia.

Hathaway spent five seasons (2013-18) in the American Hockey League (AHL) and recorded 96 points (46g-50a) and 223 penalty minutes in 173 career games with Abbotsford, Adirondack and Stockton. He served as an alternate captain for the Heat for two seasons (2015-17).

Prior to signing an AHL contract as an undrafted free agent with Abbotsford in 2014, he skated in four seasons with Brown University of the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) and tallied 58 points (20g-38a) in 121 career games (2010-14). He served as an alternate captain during his junior and senior seasons.

