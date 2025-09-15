Learn to Play Rookie Program Returns with Owen & Taylor Tippett, Registration Now Open

Registration for the 2025 Flyers Learn to Play Rookie Program presented by Holman is officially open!

For a second season, Flyers forward Owen Tippett and his wife Taylor Tippett are set to serve as official season-long ambassadors for the program. The couple will again make surprise visits on the ice as well as be involved with different elements of the program including a special opportunity to be randomly selected to receive a “Golden Ticket” to a special postgame meet and greet with Tippett at select Flyers games this season.

“Stepping into the role of ambassadors and getting the chance to jump on the ice with these kids was an incredible experience,” said Tippett. “Watching them learn and grow was inspiring, and the impact they had on us was just as meaningful as the one we hope we had on them.”

After a record-breaking year in 2024 with a 50% increase in overall registration and a 71% surge in female participation, the Flyers Learn to Play Rookie Program presented by Holman is back and bigger than ever. Each new player receives full head-to-toe hockey equipment, a personal welcome message from the Tippetts, a certificate of completion signed by Owen Tippett, and the chance to meet Flyers alumni at select sessions. The program will take place at 18 rinks across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware, giving more kids the chance to hit the ice and start their hockey journey. For a complete list of participating rinks, visit philadelphiaflyers.com/rookieprogram.

For families looking for financial assistance, Flyers Charities has also announced applications for the 2025 Flyers Charities Scholarship are open now at FlyersCharities.com as an effort to ensure all children are able to access the sport of hockey regardless of their background. Those selected will receive financial assistance directed towards registration for the Flyers Learn to Play Rookie Program.

“Our Learn to Play program saw tremendous growth this year, thanks to its role as a great entry point into hockey and the incredible involvement of Owen and Taylor Tippett,” said Blair Listino, Chair of Flyers Charities and Flyers Alternate Governor. “To ensure every child has the opportunity to experience the game, we’re proud to open applications for the 2025 Flyers Charities Scholarship. We look forward to seeing this program continue to grow and inspire the next generation of players.”

Launched in 2017, in partnership with the NHL, NHLPA, and USA Hockey, the Flyers Learn to Play Rookie Program has introduced over 6,000 kids in the Greater Philadelphia Region to the sport of hockey.

“We’re honored to partner with the Philadelphia Flyers to support this initiative which not only introduces hundreds of children to the sport of hockey, but also instills valuable character traits such as teamwork, patience, and resiliency,” said Kristina Nicoles, President and Chief Administrative Officer, Holman. “This remarkable program aligns perfectly with Holman’s mission to continue driving what’s right throughout the communities we proudly call home.”

For additional information about this year’s Flyers Learn to Play Rookie Program presented by Holman or to register, visit philadelphiaflyers.com/rookieprogram.