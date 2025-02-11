Flyers Farm Report: 3 Stars of the Week

While the NHL regular season schedule has gone on hiatus for the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament (February 12 to 20, 2025), Flyers prospects around the hockey world are nearing crunch time in their respective leagues. Here are three Flyers prospects who stood out over the past week.

1. Jett Luchanko (C, Guelph Storm)

The Flyers' 2024 first-round pick played an outstanding offensive game on Saturday despite a wild 10-7 loss by Luchanko's Guelph Storm club to the Saginaw Spirit. Guelph trailed 5-0 and were outshot 20-6 through the first period before the teams traded off six goals in the second period (four for Guelph) and six more (three per team) in the third period.

Over the game's final 40 minutes, Storm narrowed gaps to 5-3 and 7-6. Amid the multiple comeback bids by Guelph, 18-year-old team captain Luchanko scored his 15th and 16th goals of the season while setting up taillies by Ryan McGuire and Charlie Paquette. An empty netter for Saginaw sealed the final margin of victory for the Spirit.

In the same game, Luchanko also won 15 of 22 faceoffs and managed to finish on the positive side of the plus/minus ledger despite the deluge of goals from the opposing club.

In 27 games played this season for Guelph -- lessened by his early-season NHL stint with the Flyers and time with Team Canada at the World Junior Championship -- Luchanko has averaged 1.33 points per game (15 goals, 21 assists, 36 points).

Keep in mind that the Storm (15-27-7) are a rebuilding team at the bottom of the Western Conference. Goals are often hard to come by for the club. Despite missing 22 of Guelph's 49 games played to date, Luchanko is second on the team in points and by far the team's points-per-game leader.