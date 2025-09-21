Flyers Family Mourns an Icon

It's easy to find lists of his career accomplishments. There were many: two Stanley Cup rings, two Conn Smythe Trophies, two Vezina Trophies, Hockey Hall of Fame induction, Flyers Hall of Fame, etc. These, however, barely scratch the surface of Bernard Marcel Parent's legacy.

Bernie Parent brought smiles to countless faces with his good humor and friendly manner. He gave generously of his time to Ed Snider Youth Hockey & Education and dozens of other charities and community organizations. He was beloved by the Flyers Alumni as well as Flyers fans.

Wherever Bernie went, he drew a crowd. He had a pied piper effect, even among folks who weren't born yet when he played his final NHL game.

Moreover, Bernie always wore his humanity with grace and self-effacing candor. He had a gift for turning sadness, even his own, into positivity and optimism.

There are legions of Bernie Parent stories, both funny and/or moving. Perhaps the most cathartic way to remember Bernie is by sharing personal moments. Many come flooding back, involving Bernie by himself, or with Broad Street Bullies teammates or his own family.

I will share a couple of particularly special ones on a personal level.

When I co-wrote a Pelle Lindbergh biography in the late 2000s, I visited Lindbergh's childhood home in Stockholm. Pelle's mother, who has since passed, used to keep all of his hockey momentos (several of which related to Berne) in his old bedroom. The living room, however, was reserved for family photos. The lone hockey-related photo: a framed picture of Pelle with Bernie at the 1985 NHL Awards. Lindbergh used to call Parent "my father in America."

The day after the Flyers won their 2019 Stadium Series Game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Bernie had a house reception with the Stanley Cup on hand. My son Benjamin stood next to Bernie and the hockey world's most cherished prize. To be invited to attend meant a lot. To be able to have my son stand next to one of my idols AND the Stanley Cup is something I never would have dreamed possible back in my own childhood.

When I helped Joe Watson write his autobiography, we got together with Bernie and Jimmy Watson at Chickie's and Pete's in South Philadelphia. Joe first met Bernie in 1963, and they became the dearest of lifelong friends. Just listening to "Bennie", "Chan" and "Beave" swapping stories and belly laughs was special. There's a hunting story involving Bernie that made it into Joe's book, Thundermouth.

Last year, at the Snider Hockey Pro-Am at Xfinity Mobile Arena, I spent about 20 minutes talking to Bernie and his lovely wife, Gini. Bernie had a lot of back pain in recent years so he couldn't stand for long periods of time. That night, Bernie and I simply talked. Part of it was about hockey, but much if it was not. Two Flyers fans approached. Bernie said, "I want you to meet my son.... What's your name?" He cracked everyone up. He winked. That was Bernie's sense of humor.

My final conversation with Bernie, as it turned out, was in helping to collect and organize some notes for a foreword for Dave Schultz's upcoming book with Dan Robson. Bernie said of Schultzy, "You know, Bill, I use to let Davey score on me at practice. I wanted him to feel good about himself." Then he laughed.

Earlier today, after speaking with a host of Alumni, Joe Watson called me. He wistfully reflected on 62 years of friendship and life experiences together with Bernie, on and off the ice. Joe is one of six Watson brothers. In many ways, though, Bernie Parent was another type of brother to Joe and all the Flyers Alumni.