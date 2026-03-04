Flyers Charities, Wives, and Michael's Way Mark Milestone Home Renovation as Part of 2026 Building Hope For Kids

Today, Flyers Charities and Flyers wives, in partnership with Michael’s Way and St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, officially welcomed 19-year-old Ethan Ruiz and his family back to their newly renovated Northeast Philadelphia home, marking the completion of the 2026 Building Hope for Kids initiative.

Ethan began his courageous battle with leukemia in the summer of 2024. Since that time, he and his family have navigated ongoing treatment at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children with strength and resilience. Through Building Hope for Kids — a signature initiative led by Flyers Charities — the Ruiz family’s home was transformed into a more accessible, functional, and uplifting space designed to support Ethan’s care and recovery.

“It meant the world to me to see so many people, some whom didn't even know me, show up and show out just to do good for someone,” said Ruiz. “I can only hope and strive to pay that same kindness forward.”

In November 2025, during a Building Hope for Kids fashion show hosted by Michael’s Way, Flyers Charities announced a $100,000 donation to the initiative, increasing its annual commitment to address rising construction costs and expand its impact for local families.

“Each season, Building Hope for Kids stands as one of the most impactful initiatives we’re proud to support,” said Blair Listino, Chair of Flyers Charities and Flyers Alternate Governor. “Today was a powerful reminder of why this work matters. Watching Ethan and his family walk through their front door, surrounded by Flyers players, wives and supporters who have poured their hearts into this project, was incredibly emotional. The Ruiz family’s strength and positivity inspire us all, and we’re honored to stand beside them on this journey.”

Since its inception, Building Hope for Kids has reflected Flyers Charities’ mission to invest in meaningful, life-changing projects across the Greater Philadelphia region. The completion of the Ruiz family’s renovation marks another milestone in the organization’s ongoing effort to provide stability, comfort, and hope to families impacted by cancer.

HOUSE RENOVATIONS

Over the course of eight weeks, Flyers Charities and Flyers Wives worked alongside Fastrack Construction and IKEA to complete a full-scale renovation from top to bottom. Fastrack Construction led all construction efforts, while IKEA provided furnishings throughout the home to create a comfortable and cohesive living environment.

Flyers Wives played a hands-on role in the project, leading the design and layout of each room to ensure the finished space reflected the Ruiz family’s needs and personal style. Flyers players, coaches, and management along with their wives and girlfriends supported the initiative through financial contributions and personal engagement, reinforcing the organization’s collective commitment to standing beside families impacted by cancer.

“We are incredibly grateful for our partnership with Flyers Charities and Flyers Wives along with the entire Flyers organization,” said Chris McElwee, Founder of Michael's Way and President of Fastrack Construction.” Most of all, we are thankful for the opportunity to create a beautiful, safe home for Ethan and his family. This project has truly been a labor of love, made possible by the generosity and dedication of our contractors, vendors, sponsors, and volunteers. Together, we are building more than a home — we are building hope, so Ethan and his family can focus on what matters most: his health and healing."

“At IKEA, we believe that dreams begin at home and that comfortable design can help shape a better everyday life,” said Jonathan Dean, Local Marketing Manager at IKEA U.S. “We’re truly honored to provide furniture that creates a space where Ethan can feel supported and inspired every day. This is so much more than a home renovation – it’s about opening the door to new possibilities. We’re grateful to the entire Flyers organization and Fastrack Construction teams for partnering with us to help make Ethan’s better everyday life a reality.”