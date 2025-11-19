Flyers Charities, Flyers Wives and Michael's Way Embark on 10th Home Renovation as Part of Building Hope for Kids Initiative

Flyers Charities, Flyers Wives, and Michael’s Way are proud to announce the 10th recipient of the 2026 Building Hope for Kids initiative, a milestone year for the program that has changed the lives of families across the Greater Philadelphia region since 2012.

This year’s recipient, 19-year-old Ethan Ruiz of Northeast Philadelphia, began his courageous battle with leukemia in the summer of 2024. Ethan and his family will receive a full home renovation designed to create a more comfortable, accessible, and uplifting space as he continues treatment providing a home where healing and hope can thrive.

“Building Hope for Kids is one of the most meaningful programs we’re part of each season,” said Blair Listino, Chair of Flyers Charities and Flyers Alternate Governor. “It’s about more than transforming a home. It’s about surrounding families with care, comfort, and love during some of life’s hardest moments. The Ruiz family’s strength and positivity are inspiring, and we can’t wait to see their faces when they walk into their new home this March.”

“Partnering with Flyers Charities is amazing. Everyone jumps in with such enthusiasm and dedication,” said Chris McElwee, Founder of Michael's Way and president of Fastrack Construction. “It’s a huge team effort from start to finish. We all share the same goal: to create a peaceful, supportive space for Ethan throughout his fight and during his recovery. This project is, without question, a labor of love.”

The announcement was made last night as part of charitable fashion show hosted by Michael’s Way, where proceeds directly supported the Building Hope for Kids initiative. Prior to last night, Flyers Charities, Flyers Wives, and Michael’s Way surprised the Ruiz family at their doorstep to share the good news and tour the home.

“This means the world to my family and me. I don’t think I fully believed this blessing was real until people showed up at my door,” said Ruiz. "It’s incredibly reassuring to know I’ll have a home tailored to our needs. Everything I’ve needed has been provided, and having no loose ends or added worries has been such a relief.”

Now embarking on the program’s 10th home, Building Hope for Kids unites Flyers Charities, Flyers Wives, and Michael’s Way to completely renovate a local family’s home. From creating accessible bedrooms and bathrooms to building personalized spaces for rest, work, and exercise, each renovation is uniquely designed to meet the family’s needs and bring a renewed sense of normalcy and joy into their daily lives.

This winter, members of Flyers Charities, Flyers Wives, and Michael’s Way will roll up their sleeves alongside community partners to help bring the Ruiz family’s renovation to life. The finished home will be revealed in March, marking the 10th home to representing heart, teamwork, and transformation through Building Hope for Kids.

The 2026 Building Hope for Kids initiative is made possible through the continued generosity of Flyers fans and partners, whose support of Flyers Charities fuels programs that directly impact families across our region.

For more information on Flyers Charities and the Building Hope for Kids initiative, visit FlyersCharities.com.