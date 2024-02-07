Flyers Announce the Return of Next Shift: Mentoring the Next Generation of Female Leaders Presented by Holman

PHILADELPHIA (February 7, 2024) - Today, the Philadelphia Flyers announced applications are now open for the second annual Next Shift: Mentoring the Next Generation of Female Leaders presented by Holman game night experience. After a successful debut in March 2023, the Flyers are excited to bring back the mentoring program as part of the organization's celebration of Women's History Month and year-round efforts to promote and foster female talent in the front office. On Thursday, March 14 when the Flyers host the Toronto Maple Leafs, the program will once again pair local girls and young women, ages 18-22, with different female Flyers leaders and executives and provide them with a behind-the-scenes look at the different roles they play on a Flyers gameday.

Participating team leaders and executives - all the way up to Flyers Alternate Governor and Chief Financial Administrative Officer of Comcast Spectacor Blair Listino - come from the marketing, communications, game presentation, sales, broadcast, corporate partnerships and community relations departments on both the hockey and business operations sides of the organization. Participants will spend time with the team's female leaders, get a firsthand look at careers they may want to pursue, and make meaningful connections with members of the front office.

“We are thrilled to bring back Next Shift: Mentoring the Next Generation of Female Leaders for another season,” said Blair Listino, Flyers Alternate Governor and Chief Financial and Administrative Officer for Comcast Spectacor. “Last year’s Next Shift Game gave young women a one-of-kind Flyers gameday experience and opportunity to learn from the many talented women in our organization who are integral to making every Flyers game a success. This year, we are excited to partner with Holman, a certified woman-owned business enterprise, to help take the program to the next level.”

This season, Holman, a global automotive services leader and certified women-owned business, will serve as the title sponsor of the Flyers’ Next Shift Program. As the program sponsor, Holman will partner with the Flyers to host a panel to enhance the young women’s experience. The panelists will discuss their experiences working in industries that are traditionally perceived as male dominated and the steps they took to land their roles in the sports industry.

“As a women-owned business, Holman proudly showcases the significant role women have played throughout our first 100 years in the automotive service industry, and the role they continue to play in our sustained growth and success. We’re thrilled to partner with the Flyers to show the female leaders of tomorrow that their legacies will not be defined by gender, but rather the unique potential that each of them possesses,” said Holman’s Senior Vice President of Human Resources Kristina Nicoles, who will participate in the Next Shift panel.

Applicants who are selected for the program will receive four tickets to the game, which can be used by family and friends, receive an official working credential for the game, and attend a welcome reception and panel where they will meet with other members of the program and the full group of Flyers female leaders.

All applications must be submitted by filling out the form PhiladelphiaFlyers.com/NextShift.

Applications will close on Wednesday, February 28 at 12 p.m. ET. Those selected for the program will be notified the week of March 4th.