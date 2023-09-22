Flyers Announce 2023-24 Local Broadcast Schedule

The Philadelphia Flyers, in conjunction with their local media broadcast rights holders, NBC Sports Philadelphia and Beasley Media Group Philadelphia, announced today the local broadcast schedule for the Flyers’ 2023-24 regular season.

NBC Sports Philadelphia (NBCSP) will present live coverage of 73 Flyers games during the 2023-24 NHL season, including three preseason matchups and 70 regular season contests. Flyers games on NBCSP will continue to be surrounded by Flyers Pregame Live and Flyers Postgame Live with hosts Ashlyn Sullivan, Al Morganti and Scott Hartnell.

NBCSP’s Flyers game schedule begins with the preseason home opener against New Jersey on Sept. 30 (7 p.m. ET) on NBCSP Plus. NBCSP’s regular season schedule will start with the season opener on Oct. 12 at Columbus (7 p.m. ET). This season’s coverage will again be led by play-by-play announcer, Jim Jackson, his position since 1995, and recently announced game analyst Brian Boucher. Boucher has covered the NHL for national TV networks for the last eight years after beginning his media career with NBCSP. Selected by the Flyers in the first round (22nd overall) of the 1995 NHL Draft, the former goaltender spent six seasons over three stints with Philadelphia from 1999-2013 and skated in 174 regular season games and 42 postseason contests with the Flyers.

NBC Sports Philadelphia’s live Flyers coverage, including pregame and postgame shows, will continue to be available to stream live on the NBC Sports app and NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. In addition, the digital properties will feature comprehensive written, video and audio content covering the Flyers.

Once again, 97.5 The Fanatic, will serve as the primary flagship station of the Flyers Broadcast Network, with select games moved to sister station 93.3 WMMR led by play-by-play announcer, Tim Saunders, and new color commentator, Todd Fedoruk. Former NHL forward, Fedoruk, was selected by the Flyers in the seventh round (164th overall) of the 1997 NHL Draft and appeared in 268 games with Philadelphia and registered 39 points (13-26=39) in five seasons (2000-04, 2006-07). He collected 97 points (32-65=97) in 545 career NHL games in nine seasons with the Flyers, Anaheim, Dallas, Minnesota, Arizona and Tampa Bay (2000-10). The Alberta native also recorded 23 points (5-18=23) in 84 career contests with the Phantoms of the American Hockey League (AHL) in parts of five seasons (1999-02, 2003-05) and was a member of the Phantoms 2005 Calder Cup Championship team.

Flyers games on 97.5 The Fanatic and 93.3 WMMR will be surrounded by pregame, postgame and intermission coverage with hosts Jason Myrtetus and Brian Smith. In addition, former Flyer Chris Therien, will join Myrtetus and Smith for pregame coverage. The 11-year NHL veteran, Therien, was selected by the Flyers in the third round (47th overall) of the 1990 NHL Draft. He donned a Flyers sweater for 753 of his 764 career NHL games (1994-04, 2005-06) and skated in 11 contests with the Dallas Stars during the 2003-04 season. The Ontario native is the franchise’s all-time leader in games played by a defenseman and ranks 10th in penalty minutes (585).

Philadelphia will be featured on the national stage a total of 12 times, including seven home games and five road contests. The Flyers will be featured on ABC once for the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series against New Jersey on Saturday, Feb. 17 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. (8 p.m. ET).

The Flyers will be featured exclusively on ESPN+/Hulu a total of six times and will be featured on ESPN once when Philadelphia visits the 2023 Stanley Cup Champion, the Vegas Golden Knights, on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at T-Mobile Arena at 11 p.m. ET.

Philadelphia will also be featured on TNT a total of four times throughout the season including Sunday, Feb. 25 against their intrastate rival, the Pittsburgh Penguins, at PPG Paints Arena at 3:30 p.m. ET.