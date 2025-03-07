Flyers Acquire Nikita Grebenkin and 2027 First Round Pick from Toronto for Scott Laughton, 2025 Fourth Round Pick, and 2027 Sixth Round Pick

The Philadelphia Flyers announced they have acquired forward Nikita Grebenkin and a first round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft from the Toronto Maple Leafs, in exchange for forward Scott Laughton and the Flyers fourth round pick in 2025 and sixth round pick in 2027.

The Flyers will retain 50% of Laughton’s salary. Toronto’s first-round pick is Top 10 protected. The club now owns eight picks in the 2027 NHL Draft including two in the first round.

“This trade is as tough as they come for me personally and professionally. Scott was an integral part of our team for a long time and it was a great pleasure to see him grow into the teammate and leader that he is. Scott not only brought back the standard of what it means to be a Philadelphia Flyer, he led the way and set a precedent for our organization moving forward,” stated Flyers General Manager Daniel Briere.

“On the ice, he was as formidable and competitive as they come. Off the ice, I don't think I have seen anyone who was as kind, generous and welcoming to the hockey and Philadelphia community.”

Briere added, “Ultimately, we have had to make this difficult decision for what's best for our future. Scott will always be an important part of the Flyers organization, and his footprint will be felt on our team because of the culture he helped establish."

Grebenkin, 21 (5/2/2003) was drafted in the fifth round, 135th overall, in the 2022 NHL Draft. Standing at 6-foot-2, and 210 pounds, he signed an entry level contract in April 2024 and has since played in seven NHL games for the Maple Leafs. The left shot forward has played a majority of the 2024-25 season for the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League (AHL) where he has nine goals and 21 points in 39 games. He will be re-assigned to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL).

Prior to signing his National Hockey League entry level contract, the Serov, Russia native played for parts of three seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) for the Metallurg Magnitogorsk. He registered 28 goals and 67 points through 120 games.

Laughton was drafted by the Flyers in the first round, 20th overall, in the 2012 NHL Draft and went on to play parts of 11 seasons for the Flyers. He has accumulated 106 goals and 265 points in 661 NHL games. Laughton ranks 14th in franchise history for games played as a Flyer. As one of the Flyers longest tenured players, the forward was named an assistant captain of the club during the 2022-23 season.