Stadium Series brings back outdoor memories for Devils coach 





In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with …" we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. Today, ahead of the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series this weekend, we feature New Jersey Devils coach Lindy Ruff.

NEWARK, N.J. -- Lindy Ruff knows what it's like to work as an NHL coach in the great outdoors.

The New Jersey Devils coach was in the same position for the Buffalo Sabres back in 2008, during the first NHL Winter Classic in Buffalo, and was an assistant for the New York Rangers in the 2018 NHL Winter Classic at Citi Field in New York. 

He loved every minute of those outdoor games and is looking forward to doing it again when the Devils play the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN360, TVAS2).

"Being one of the first games to be played outside and in a snowstorm at the same time, that was certainly memorable," Ruff said. "I still remember being asked by the press after the game, 'Does (playing outdoors) make it a real hockey game,' and I felt it made it even more real for a lot of guys who, back then, maybe played on outdoor rinks. 

"The atmosphere was incredible and then the fact that it started snowing made it like a game you'd never think you'd ever play in again."

The Devils-Flyers game is the first of two outdoor games at MetLife Stadium this weekend. The New York Rangers will play the New York Islanders on Sunday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN, SN, TVAS) at the home of the NFL's New York Giants and New York Jets.

Temperatures are expected to be in the low 20s on Saturday night. 

"What am I going to wear? Coaches are going to wear the varsity jacket, but I got to figure out some way to keep my head warm," Ruff said. "I got to see what the temperature is like. I usually pick a spot where there's a lot of heat coming out of that bench. I get first choice so that's the spot I usually stand by."

NHL.com caught up with Ruff, who is in his fourth season as Devils coach, to recall his outdoor hockey memories as a teenager and coach, the battle against the Flyers, and the current state of his club.

Growing up in Warburg, Alberta, where did you play outdoor hockey as a youngster?

"We didn't have an outdoor rink but had cattle and a cattle pond that froze over. We played hockey on that. I mean obviously the cattle couldn't drink anymore, so we would shovel that and play. When the hay was not in the top part of the barn in the loft, we would play ball hockey. There wasn't a lot of things to do in that small town. We used a hard sponge puck on the cattle pond. It was like a normal puck, but it was sponge. When we played ball hockey, we rolled up a pair of socks in a ball and then shoved that pair inside another sock and sewed that really tight into a ball that you could shoot really hard. It didn't hurt anybody. I didn't patent it, but I think I should have."





What were your initial thoughts as Sabres coach when told Buffalo would be part of the first Winter Classic and first NHL outdoor hockey game in the United States back in 2008?

"The only thing I was worried about was, 'What is the ice going to be like?' Can they really put together a rink that the ice will hold up? We did have some glitches where it was cold enough that the ice was breaking out and they had to fix some holes, so, really, that was the biggest concern. But they did a great job. I wasn't worried about the cold. I thought the snow gave it an unbelievable atmosphere. I really feel the outdoor game just keeps growing. I mean to sit out there in front of 70,000 people instead of 18,000 ... it's almost like an echo in the stadium. Pretty [darn] cool."

What will you tell your players prior to them heading out to face the Flyers in the Stadium Series game?

"Just to enjoy the experience. You're going to have friends and family there as everyone does, and that's nice. But we know how important those two points are going to be. It isn't a game that you can take for granted and think this is just an outdoor game. The point I'll get across is this will be a great experience, but we need the two points. The ice is the same for them as it is for us. The setting is the same, too. It's just going to come down to the will and compete. But when you kind of peel that back, it's something that you want every player to enjoy, and to make it a moment. When thinking back on this game, you want to say, 'Wow, what a great experience it was to be at MetLife and have a game there.'"

Is there such a thing as home-ice advantage in an outdoor game?

"I've never really thought about somebody having home-ice advantage, to be honest. We lost in a shootout to Pittsburgh and won in Citi Field. When you look at this game, you're not playing in your building ... it's even, really. I think you look at it almost like a Super Bowl-type atmosphere. Neither team gets to play at home. I mean, we played at home (in Buffalo and New York) but it wasn't our rink and I think when you start looking at 60,000 or 70,000 people, you're looking at people from everywhere. You're going to have a huge majority of fans that are going to be visiting fans, a huge majority who just want to be part of the experience, and then we'll have a large number of our Devils' faithful."

Do you remember having any issue communicating with your players due to outside noise or excitement from the fans?

"I thought it was something that was unique because it was kind of thunderous. Sometimes the roar of the fans almost felt delayed. I think we got a little bit of a taste of what it feels like at a football game because now you're in open air and fans are a lot further away. I think it's a great opportunity for all those guys who haven't been involved to feel what that's like."

New Jersey and Philadelphia have split the first two of the four-game regular-season series; the Devils won 4-3 in overtime at Philadelphia on Nov. 30, and the Flyers won 3-2 in overtime at New Jersey on Dec. 19. Why are the games so tight?

"I think the Flyers are a better team this year. They're a really highly competitive team and I think they've proven that from where they are in the standings. They compete really hard and there's a reason they are where they are in the standings. I think they've proven that they are for real. The two previous games were tough, and I expect nothing short of another really hard game."

New Jersey players Erik Haula, Tyler Toffoli and Brendan Smith have each participated in an outdoor game. Do you think you might have them speak to the rest of the team on what to expect?

"I think they automatically share that with their teammates. To have them address it, I don't think I will. Maybe during part of a meeting we'll ask them what they thought of it. What was it like. I'm pretty sure they'll say it was just like every other game, except we have a lot more friends and family around and it cost me more money."

Despite all the injuries they have endured this season, the Devils are still in the hunt to earn a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Do you believe you have a playoff-ready team?

"I do think we're a playoff team. I've got to give our young defensemen credit, though. They really stepped in and played this whole time and really have been impressed with how they've helped keep this going. We've been in tight games that we should have won. Obviously, they helped us win the games we've been in, and they've had learning experiences in some of the games we lost, but we're right there. We got a couple of games in hand on teams ahead of us in the standings and now we've just got to do our job to get to where we want to be."

