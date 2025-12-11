Parent to Debut in Matchup with Tampa | PREVIEW
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (17-12-1) vs. TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (17-11-2)
New Jersey will welcome the Tampa Bay Lightning to the Prudential Center Thursday night. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET.
Read below for your game preview and check back for the pre-game story.
MORNING SKATE RECAP
NEWARK, NJ. - The Devils held a full morning skate at Prudential Center on Thursday ahead of hosting the Tampa Bay Lightning. They made several roster moves the morning of the game.
- Forward Timo Meier has taken a leave of absence from the team
- Forward Evgenii Dadonov was placed on Injured Reserve (wrist)
- Forward Xavier Parent was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League
Parent took part in line rushes and it appears he will make his NHL debut tonight for the Devils. Below was the workflow…
MORE OBSTACLES
The Devils lose Meier in another tough blow to the team. But the players are looking at these moments as opportunities to rally around each other.
“You get more together if you go through it, in sports, in life, everywhere. You grow out of that,” captain Nico Hischier said. “It’s not different here. We have to stick together. We’re one big family here. We’re all thinking about Timo and hope for the best. At the end of the day we have to play a hockey game here.
“We’re a big family here. We play for each other and stick together and help each other out however we can.”
DE BUT
Parent, 24, has taken a long road to the NHL.
After his junior career ended with Sherbrooke of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in 2022, he joined the Devils organization with a minor-league deal and found himself in the ECHL with Adirondack for the majority of the 2022-23 season. Parent scored 23 goals and 51 points in 50 games with the Thunder.
Parent earned himself a full-time AHL look after that and suited up for the Comets the last two seasons. After last year, in which he tallied 17 goals and 36 points in 61 games, Parent signed his first two-way NHL deal.
And now, after playing 20 games to start the season in Utica and potting six goals and 12 points, he got his first callup to play in the NHL.
“It’s amazing. It’s been four years I’ve been pro. I always dreamed of that moment,” he said. “It’s my first year with an NHL contract. It was a big summer for me. You never know when that’s going to come. Today is the day so it’s unreal.
“My family is going to be here. It was a long path to be here so I’m happy to be part of the game tonight.”
Parent had actually been preparing to play in Utica’s Wednesday night game against Syracuse when head coach Ryan Parent called him and said he wouldn’t be in the lineup that evening.
Xavier was perplexed, until the coach informed him that he had to get to New Jersey to play for the Devils.
“My legs were feeling weak,” he said. “I called my family right away. It was a special moment for sure.”
As far as the style of play for the 5-foot-8, 170-pound forward, he’ll play with intensity, feistiness and speed. Fans can expect him to bring a lot of energy.
“I need to bring my speed. I can compete really hard,” Parent said. “Bring my speed, my energy, be really good on the forecheck. Play the way I play in the AHL. It’s going to help me. Play with confidence. Don’t be afraid to make plays. Just play the same way I play down there. Sometime, it’s harder to do it. I just need to do it here.”
Parent will be paired with Luke Glendeing and Angus Crookshank. There is some familiarity as Parent skated on occasion on a line with Crookshank in Utica.
“We’re kind of the same player,” Parent said. “We play fast. We like to forecheck. We like to play with a lot of speed. It’s going to be fun to play with him and Glendening tonight.”
NO FUN
The Devils suffered a 5-1 loss in Tampa a few weeks back in a game that Jake Guentzel notched a hat trick. After the game, Keefe said the Devils let the Lightning’s star players “have too much fun.”
Keefe reiterated that observation as a warning for tonight.
“We have to check a lot better, whether it’s 1-on-1 battles or forecheck, protecting the neutral zone,” Keefe said. “It’s a very skilled team. Their defense can really skate and activate. It gives them extra numbers and threats in the rush. It amplifies the skills that their top guys have. It’s on us to try and do a good job of controlling that.”
The captain agreed.
“Be a little more in their face. We gave them way too much space in Tampa,” Hischier said. “We just have to be on top of them. They’re a good team. if you give them enough space, they’ll make you pay. We have to be on top of them and play hard.”
THE SCOOP
The Devils snapped a five-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory at Ottawa on Tuesday night. The Devils third line of Arseny Gritsyuk, Cody Glass and Connor Brown exploded to provide three goals while compiling eight points (2g-6a) between the three of them.
The Devils currently have 35 points (17-12-1) in the standings, which places them in the third spot of the Wild Card chase. But they’re only four points behind Metro Division-leading Washington (39). So, the standings are extremely tight right now with little daylight between teams. In fact, the Buffalo Sabres (currently in last place) are only seven points out of a playoff spot. Only 11 points separates first place and last place in the Eastern Conference.
The Lightning have had a similar season to the Devils. The Bolts started the season strong, racking up a seven-game winning streak. But that winning streak was followed by a four-game losing streak.
The Bolts, just like the Devils, snapped their losing streak Tuesday night with a 6-1 win at Montreal. Tampa is in the midst of a four-game road trip with New Jersey being the third leg. They’ll finish the trip on Long Island Saturday.
Tampa has been stout defensively this season, ranking 5th in the NHL with 2.53 goals against per game. Though the club has lost starting goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy to injury. He was placed on IR Monday, though Brayden Point was taken off IR and returned to the lineup after missing seven games with an injury.
WHO’S HOT
Devils: Connor Brown is coming off a career-high tying three-assist night against Ottawa in a 4-3 victory. Brown picked up as many assists in that game as he had entering that game. He now has six total on the season.
Lightning: Darren Raddysh posted two goals and a plus-3 against Montreal in a 6-1 win. Two of Raddysh's five goals this season have been against the Devils.
INJURIES
Devils:
J. Hughes (finger)
Pesce (upper-body)
Dadonov (wrist)
Kovacevic (knee)
McLaughlin (undisclosed)
MacEwen (upper body)
Meier (personal leave)
Lightning:
Hedman (undisclosed)
James (undisclosed)
McDonaugh (undisclosed)
Vasilevskiy (undisclosed)
Cernak (undisclosed)
REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS
- Oct. 11 at Tampa Bay, 5-3 W
- Nov. 18 at Tampa Bay, 5-1 L
- Dec. 11 vs. Tampa Bay
STATS LEADERS
DEVILS
LIGHTNING
Goals
Meier: 11
Hagel: 17
Assists
Bratt: 21
Kucherov: 23
Points
Hischier, Bratt: 26
Kucherov: 36
GAME NOTES
- The Devils and Lightning have split the first two matchups, with both taking place in Florida. Thursday will be their first and only meeting in New Jersey.
- Arseny Gritsyuk recorded his first 3-point game (1g-2a) against Ottawa.
- Gritsyuk (1g-2a), Cody Glass (1g-1a) and Connor Brown (3a) line combined for 8 points (2g-6a).
- Tampa's Darren Raddysh has two goals and four points in two games against the Devils this season.