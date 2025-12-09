Devils Look to End Slide in Canada's Capital | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils are in a bit of a slump as they head into Ottawa. They're currently on a five-game skid, during which the club has scored just one goal in its last three games, including two consecutive home shutouts. On Monday, the Devils were without Timo Meier and Jesper Bratt for practice, both players taking maintenance days. Head coach Sheldon Keefe indicated that their availability against the Senators will be monitored throughout Monday and into Tuesday morning. Nico Hischier also did not skate, given a rest day, with Keefe indicating that the Devils captain is good to go against Ottawa.

New Jersey sits one point out of a Wild Card spot and two points out of third in the division (as of publication).

The Senators are coming off a 42-shot night against the St. Louis Blues, a tight 2-1 final. The Senators have lost four of their last five games.

As it is with the rest of the league, the Senators find themselves shifting in and out of the playoff picture, with the standings as close as they’ve ever been. They currently sit eighth in the Wild Card standings with 30 points, three points behind a WC spot and third in their division. Six teams in the East currently have 33 points and are vying for playoff positioning. The Senators were without their captain and star power forward Brady Tkachuk for most of the season, before his return to the lineup on Nov. 28. Tkachuk was out with a thumb injury that required surgery. He currently has seven points (1g-6a) in his eight games played this season.

Tim Stützle and Drake Batherson share the lead in points for the Senators with 24 each, while Shane Pinto’s 12 goals lead the charge. Pinto, however, sat out the Senators' last game, with his availability against the Devils unknown.