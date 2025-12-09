Devils Look to End Slide in Canada's Capital | PREVIEW
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (16-12-1) vs. OTTAWA SENATORS (13-11-4)
New Jersey heads to Canada's capital city to face the Senators in Ottawa.
Read below for your game preview presented by Diversified Rack & Shelving and check back for the pre-game story.
GAME DAY VIDEO
Devils Download: Coming after morning skate.
Devils Pre-Game Interviews: Coming after morning skate.
MORNING SKATE RECAP
KANATA, ON - Check back following the Devils' morning skate around 12:30 p.m. ET.
THE SCOOP
The Devils are in a bit of a slump as they head into Ottawa. They're currently on a five-game skid, during which the club has scored just one goal in its last three games, including two consecutive home shutouts. On Monday, the Devils were without Timo Meier and Jesper Bratt for practice, both players taking maintenance days. Head coach Sheldon Keefe indicated that their availability against the Senators will be monitored throughout Monday and into Tuesday morning. Nico Hischier also did not skate, given a rest day, with Keefe indicating that the Devils captain is good to go against Ottawa.
New Jersey sits one point out of a Wild Card spot and two points out of third in the division (as of publication).
The Senators are coming off a 42-shot night against the St. Louis Blues, a tight 2-1 final. The Senators have lost four of their last five games.
As it is with the rest of the league, the Senators find themselves shifting in and out of the playoff picture, with the standings as close as they’ve ever been. They currently sit eighth in the Wild Card standings with 30 points, three points behind a WC spot and third in their division. Six teams in the East currently have 33 points and are vying for playoff positioning. The Senators were without their captain and star power forward Brady Tkachuk for most of the season, before his return to the lineup on Nov. 28. Tkachuk was out with a thumb injury that required surgery. He currently has seven points (1g-6a) in his eight games played this season.
Tim Stützle and Drake Batherson share the lead in points for the Senators with 24 each, while Shane Pinto’s 12 goals lead the charge. Pinto, however, sat out the Senators' last game, with his availability against the Devils unknown.
WHO’S HOT
Devils: Timo Meier ended the Devils' shutout streak with a goal against the Senators on Saturday night. His goal was a team-leading 11th of the season. Meier has scored the last two goals for the Devils.
Senators: Defenseman Jake Sanderson, who has a team-leading 17 assists) has five points in his last five games. He most recently put up a two-assist night against the New York Rangers on Dec. 4.
INJURIES
Devils:
J. Hughes (finger)
Pesce (upper-body)
Dadonov (upper-body)
Kovacevic (knee)
McLaughlin (undisclosed)
MacEwen (upper body)
Senators:
Eller (day-to-day)
Pinto (unknown)
Chabot (upper-body)
REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS
- Dec. 9 at Senators
- Jan. 31 at Senators
- April 12 vs. Senators
STATS LEADERS
DEVILS
SENATORS
Goals
Meier (11)
Pinto (12)
Assists
Bratt (21)
Sanderson (17)
Points
Hischier (26)
Stützle, Batherson (24)
GAME NOTES
- The Senators have conceded the first goal of the game in 18 games this season, tied for the most in the NHL. They are 6-10-2 when giving up the first goal.
- Hischier’s 19 career points (9g-10a) in 20 games against Ottawa rank sixth all-time (tied, J. Lagenbrunner) for franchise history.
- Meier recorded his team-leading 11th goal for 2025-26 on Dec. 6 at Boston. Meier owns six goals and three assists over the team’s last nine games.