Markstrom Starts vs. Flyers on Hockey Fights Cancer Night  | PREVIEW

PRE-GAME AVAIL RECAP

NEWARK, NJ - The New Jersey Devils return home tonight riding a three-game winning streak, a 16-7-1 record, and a near-perfect run at Prudential Center, where they stand at 9-0-1 this season. They host the Philadelphia Flyers for the second time in eight days, looking to avenge last week’s 6–3 loss in Philadelphia and close out back-to-back games with a key Metropolitan Division victory.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed the Devils will “stick with the same lineup” as Friday’s dominant 5–0 win in Buffalo, and that Jacob Markstrom gets the net tonight after Jake Allen’s shutout performance.

“Yes. He is, yeah,” Keefe said when asked if Markstrom would start. “(Otherwise) we’re stickin’ [with the] same lineup.”

That lineup Friday was:

Meier - Hischier - Bratt

Palat - Mercer - Gritsyuk

Cotter - Glass - Brown

Lammikko - Glendening - Noesen

Siegenthaler - Hamilton

Hughes - Nemec

Dillon - White

HOME DOMINANCE MEETS A RED-HOT DIVISION FOE

The Devils enter the night leading the NHL in home points percentage and continue to play some of their most structured hockey when in Newark. Their home record is buoyed by elite special teams—a top-10 power play (23.7%), an 82.9% penalty kill, and tied for a League-best mark in one critical category: they have not allowed a single shorthanded goal this season.

Philadelphia arrives with a strong record of their own (13-7-3, winners of two straight), and the teams’ last meeting was controlled by Flyers forwards Tyson Foerster, Noah Cates, and Bobby Brink, who combined for six points in that Nov. 22 matchup.

Keefe made clear that the Devils don’t need to reinvent anything—they simply need to reestablish their game from the outset.

“All of our first periods, save for that one, have been very good for quite some time now,” Keefe said. “So, just get back to that.”

The numbers reflect that confidence: New Jersey is 11-1-1 when scoring first this season and a perfect 12-0-0 when leading after two.

“A TREMENDOUS INITIATIVE”

Tonight also marks the organization’s annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by RWJBarnabas Health, an initiative that Keefe called meaningful on multiple levels.

“It’s such a tremendous initiative that the League has done for quite some time,” Keefe said. “Obviously a terrible disease, therefore a great cause to be associated with. And for us specifically, to have a chance to connect with some of our fans over this time is great too.”

The Devils will pay tribute to survivors and families, and feature league-wide storytelling tied to the night’s theme. Earlier this week, seven-year old Trevor Bobev joined the Devils on the ice as part of the organization’s participation in Hockey Fights Cancer, the league-wide campaign dedicated to raising awareness, promoting education, and supporting research. He’ll be back at Prudential Center tonight to take in warmups from the bench and take part in a ceremonial puck drop before the game.