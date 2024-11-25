Moms Tell All | 10 TAKEAWAYS

Moms’, Dads’ and Mentors’ trips are always some of the best road trips of the season. It’s fun to see how different players resemble their parents, whether it’s their identical faces, their mannerisms, personalities, and oftentimes sense of humor.

The whole weekend also tends to go by in a flash.

The Devils content team was all hands on deck to make sure we brought you the most comprehensive coverage of the special weekend, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t stuff that ended up on the cutting room floor. So, thankfully we have 10 Takeaways every week where we can mop it all up and make sure that every story and tidbit gets told!

We kick off your week with a special edition of 10 Takeaways with a Moms’ Trip wrap-up and the stories we haven’t yet told!

1.

While the official start of the Moms’ Trip was Thursday evening when the Devils hosted Carolina, some of the moms were already in the building when their sons took to the ice for the morning skate at Prudential Center.

There they were, about 10 moms, waiting in the stands for the start of the 10:30 a.m. skate.

And let me tell you, when their sons stepped on the ice, you knew it. And keep in mind, during the morning skate, Prudential Center is quiet, there is no crowd, and you can hear most things around you.

Take, for example, Paul Cotter’s mom, Lisa (who is quite the personality!). When she saw Paul through the tunnel that leads to the ice, she stood up and started clapping and cheering, “Go Paul!”

There was an audible “Oh man”, from Paul as he turned to see his mom, shaking his head with a very big smile on his face.

Something tells me this wasn’t the first time he’s experienced a moment like that.

2.

I asked Lisa Cotter if she was the one who had asked Paul to cut his hair. It was notably coiffed the morning the moms arrived.

She said, surprisingly, no, it wasn’t her. But she was happy because “with his helmet and his hair sticking out the side he looks like Bozo the Clown!”