The New Jersey Devils announced today that the team has acquired Winnipeg’s own fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft for defenseman Colin Miller. The announcement was made by President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald.

Miller was originally acquired on July 1, 2023, from the Dallas Stars in exchange for the team’s fifth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. He scored four goals and four assists for eight points with 10 penalty minutes in 41 games played with the Devils this season.