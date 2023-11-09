Devils Host Military Appreciation Night, Presented by Prudential | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils and Prudential Financial will honor the nation’s current and former military service members during the team’s 13th annual Military Appreciation Night presented by Prudential on Friday, November 10, 2023, when they face off against the Washington Capitals for a 7:00 PM contest at Prudential Center. The first 9,000 fans in attendance will receive a co-branded camo bucket hat courtesy of Prudential and there will be a multitude of concourse activations, in-game features, and much more to celebrate the dedication of members of the United States military. Additionally, 200 complimentary tickets will be provided to active military personnel and veterans, courtesy of Prudential, to attend the game.

Today is the last day fans may enter the Devils Military Appreciation Sweepstakes Presented by Prudential for a chance to win various prizes including a team signed military-themed jersey, a team signed helmet or glass seat tickets to Military Appreciation Night presented by Prudential, which will include access to the brand-new Prudential Lounge. To enter the sweepstakes, visit newjerseydevils.com/militaryappreciation. Military-themed jerseys will be also auctioned online through November 17, with net proceeds benefitting Backpacks for Life. To place a bid, visit newjerseydevils.com/military.

Throughout the night, the Devils and Prudential will pay tribute to the armed forces through a variety of activations, including:

Camo Bucket Hat Giveaway and Customization: The first 9,000 fans in attendance will receive a co-branded camo bucket hat, courtesy of Prudential. In addition, Prudential is providing fans with the opportunity to have their hat customized with their initials outside of Section 20 on the main concourse, which will open at 5:30 PM and run through the end of the game. Letters of Gratitude:* Fans will have the opportunity to stop by the Prudential Financial activation space on the main concourse behind Section 19 to pen a personal postcard to troops overseas, which will be facilitated through Operation Gratitude. 50/50 Benefitting Backpacks for Life: Funds raised through that night’s 50/50 will benefit Backpacks for Life, a nonprofit charitable organization that provides a unique and personalized support system for homeless and at-risk veterans and their families. Backpacks For Life regularly distributes backpacks filled with daily and long-term essentials to veterans in shelters and on the streets as well as providing one-on-one personalized mentorship to at-risk veterans searching for resources, programs, and care that fits their needs. For each pack purchased, one is donated to a veteran through the backpack distribution program. Backpacks For Life also runs ROGER, an online search platform for the NJ veteran community to search for services by things such as zip code, branch of service, and income. Brett D’Alessandro, Founder & President and Alexa Modero, Co-founder & Executive Director, will be present and recognized during the game. The 63rd Army Band Performances: The 63rd Army Band will provide entertainment on the main concourse prior to the game and during both intermissions outside of Section 19 on the main concourse. Honor Guard: During the United States National Anthem, the New York City Joint Service Color Guard will represent all branches of the military on the ice. National Anthem: The United States National Anthem will be sung by MSgt Samantha Marquette, who recently retired from the U.S. Air Force last month. Junior Captain:* Colin Chan from Old Bridge Jr. Knights will be the Junior Captain of the game. His father, Sergeant Kenneth Chan, served in the United States Army for ten years and was deployed in the Middle East for Operation Iraqi Freedom. Light Up The Rock: United War Veterans Council Chairman, United States Marine Corps Reconnaissance Marine Nick Angione and members from the Veterans Corp of Artillery will participate in the Light Up The Rock pre-game ceremony. Heroes Among Us, presented by Prudential: * WWII Veteran Archie Fagan will be recognized as the Hero of the Game. The 96-year-old veteran served in the United States Army from 1944 until his honorable discharge in 1946. He served as interrogator of German prisoners, fought in the Battle of the Bulge, helped liberate the Dachau concentration camp and was part of the 51st Armored Infantry Battalion. For the last 20+ years, Fagan has worked at ShopRite in Flemington, New Jersey as service manager, always greeting customers with a smile.

Passing of the Leash: Paws of War will provide United States Army/ARNG veteran Jason Ragel with his dog, Chaos, to take home after six months of training during the second TV time-out of the first period. Jason served 12 deployments between 1995 and 2014 and received various awards including Non-commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, Army Commendation Medal (2 OLC), Joint Service Achievement Medal and more. Paws of War’s mission is to train and place shelter and support dogs to serve and provide independence to our U.S. Military Veterans that suffer from the emotional and physical effects of war. In turn, each Veteran can experience the therapeutic and unconditional love only a companion animal can bring.

Custom Dog Tag Table: U.S. Army Exhibit hosted by the North Jersey Recruiting Company will be on the Upper Concourse by the Bud Bar. Members of the North Jersey Recruiting Company will be activating a table where they will be customizing dog tags and handing out Army shirts, water bottles, pencils and lanyards to fans. Army body armor and an Explosives Ordinance Disposal (EOD) Robot will be on display as well.

Puck Wall Photo Activation: Fans in attendance will have the opportunity to take a photo in front of a customized Hockey Puck x American Flag puck wall on Prudential Center’s main concourse outside of Section 17. New Jersey Warriors Hockey Team Table: New Jersey Warriors will have a table located behind Section 16 for attendees to learn more information on the Warriors, a non-profit program dedicated to providing support to disabled veterans. Members of NJ Warriors will also participate in an on-ice competition during the second intermission.

Mystery Player Signed Military Patches: Fans can purchase a player signed military patch for $25 outside of Section 17 on the main concourse. All proceeds will benefit Backpacks for Life.

Prudential Vet Net Activation Table: Fans can learn more about various mental health and financial wellness resources from Prudential Financial outside of Section 17 on the main concourse.