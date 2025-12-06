LIVE UPDATES: Bruins 2, Devils 1

bruins live updates

The Devils visit the Bruins in Boston at TD Garden. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSG or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

For more stats, visit the Game Reports page.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

SECOND PERIOD

DEVILS LINEUP

Meier - Hischier - Noesen
Palat - Mercer - Bratt
Gritsyuk - Glass - Brown
Cotter - Glendening - Crookshank

Siegenthaler - Hamilton
Dillon - Hughes
Cholowski - Nemec

Allen
Markstrom

BRUINS LINEUP

Steeves - Lindholm - Geekie
Mittelstadt - Zacha - Arvidsson
Jeannot - Minten - Kastelic
Khusnutdinov - Kuraly - Eyssimont

Lindholm - Peeke
Zadorov - Aspirot
Lohrei - Soderstrom

Swayman
Korpisalo

DEVILS DOWNLOAD

The Devils look to break out of their slump tonight in Boston.

