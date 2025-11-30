LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1, Flyers 1

PHI NJD Blog

The Devils host the Philadelhia Flyers tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

For more stats, visit the Game Reports page.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

PHI 1, NJD 0: Owen Tippett, driving to the net, opens the scoring for Philadelphia with a redirection of Christian Dvorak's pass.

NJD 1, PHI: 1: Simon Nemec continues to build on his offensive numbers, scoring his sixth goal of the season. Nemec wired in short pass from Jesper Bratt to even the game.

Best of Jacob Markstrom's 1st Period Saves

END-OF-PERIOD STATS

Screenshot 2025-11-29 at 7.48.48 PM

DEVILS LINEUP

Meier-Hischier-Bratt
Palat-Mercer-Gritsyuk
Cotter-Glass-Brown
Lammikko-Glendening-Noesen

Siegenthaler-Hamilton
Hughes-Nemec
Dillon-White

Markstrom
Allen

FLYERS LINEUP

Forester-Cates-Konecny
Zegras-Dvorak-Tippett
Michkov-Couturier-Brink
Grebenkin-Abols-Hathaway

York-Sanheim
Andrae-Drysdale
Seeler-Zamula

Vladar
Ersson

DEVILS DOWNLOAD

The Devils play host to the Flyers tonight, looking for their 10th win on home ice.

