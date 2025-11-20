QUICK RECAP: Panthers 1, Devils 0

Florida Quick Recap

POST-GAME VIDEO

POST-GAME INTERVIEWS

HIGHLIGHTS

NJD at FLA | Recap

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

FLA 1, NJD 0: Sam Reinhart opens the scoring with his 11th goal of the season. It was the Panthers' first shot in over nine minutes.

Jake Allen's First Period Saves

END-OF-PERIOD STATS

Screenshot 2025-11-20 at 7.54.09 PM

SECOND PERIOD

No goals scored in the second period.

Jake Allen's Second Period Saves

END-OF-PERIOD STATS

Screenshot 2025-11-20 at 8.40.29 PM

THIRD PERIOD

No goals scored in the third.

Jake Allen's Third Period Saves

END-OF-GAME STATS

Screenshot 2025-11-20 at 9.40.40 PM

DEVILS LINEUP

Gritsyuk-Hischier-Bratt
Meier-Mercer-Brown
Palat-Lammikko-Dadonov
Cotter-Glendening-Noesen

Siegenthaler-Nemec
Dillon-Hughes
Cholowski-Hamilton

Allen
Markstrom

PANTHERS LINEUP

Samoskevich-Lundell-Marchand
Boqvist-Rodrigues-Reinhart
Verhaeghe-Bennett-Greer
Gregor-Kunin-Devine

Forsling-Ekblad
Mikkola-Jones
Balinskis-Petry

Bobrovsky
Tarasov

DEVILS DOWNLOAD

Devils look to keep up their winning ways against the Panthers in Florida

