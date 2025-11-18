LIVE UPDATES: Lightning 3, Devils 1

The Devils are in Tampa Bay to face the Lightning. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN and NHLN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
Dougie Hamilton, Evgenii Dadonov and Connor Brown all return to the lineup tonight against the Lightning.
TBL 1, NJD 0: The Tampa Bay Lightning take the lead on a goal by Jake Guentzel on a breakaway.
TBL 2, NJD 0: Nikita Kucherov extends the Lightning's lead with seconds left on the clock in the first period.
TBL 3, NJD 0: Jake Guentzel scores his second goal of the game, this time on the power play.
TBL 3, NJD 1: Nico Hischier has the Devils on the board sliding in to the net with a loose puck at the post.
Gritsyuk-Hischier-Bratt
Meier-Mercer-Brown
Palat-Lammikko-Noesen
Cotter-Glendening-Dadonov
Siegenthaler-Nemec
Dillon-Hughes
Cholowski-Hamilton
Markstrom
Allen
Hagel-Cirelli-Kucherov
Guentzel-Point-Goncalves
Girgensons-James-Gourde
Douglas-Finley-Bjorkstrand
Moser-Raddysh
D’Astous-Lilleberg
Carlile-Santini
Vasilevskiy