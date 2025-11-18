LIVE UPDATES: Lightning 3, Devils 1

TBL NJD Blog

The Devils are in Tampa Bay to face the Lightning. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN and NHLN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

For more stats, visit the Game Reports page.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

Dougie Hamilton, Evgenii Dadonov and Connor Brown all return to the lineup tonight against the Lightning.

FIRST PERIOD

TBL 1, NJD 0: The Tampa Bay Lightning take the lead on a goal by Jake Guentzel on a breakaway.

TBL 2, NJD 0: Nikita Kucherov extends the Lightning's lead with seconds left on the clock in the first period.

Jacob Markstrom's First Period Saves

END-OF-PERIOD STATS

Screenshot 2025-11-18 at 7.49.45 PM

SECOND PERIOD

TBL 3, NJD 0: Jake Guentzel scores his second goal of the game, this time on the power play.

TBL 3, NJD 1: Nico Hischier has the Devils on the board sliding in to the net with a loose puck at the post.

Jacob Markstrom's Second Period Saves

END-OF-PERIOD STATS

Screenshot 2025-11-18 at 8.49.35 PM

DEVILS LINEUP

Gritsyuk-Hischier-Bratt
Meier-Mercer-Brown
Palat-Lammikko-Noesen
Cotter-Glendening-Dadonov

Siegenthaler-Nemec
Dillon-Hughes
Cholowski-Hamilton

Markstrom
Allen

LIGHTNING LINEUP

Hagel-Cirelli-Kucherov
Guentzel-Point-Goncalves
Girgensons-James-Gourde
Douglas-Finley-Bjorkstrand

Moser-Raddysh
D’Astous-Lilleberg
Carlile-Santini

Vasilevskiy

DEVILS DOWNLOAD

The Devils may get some injured players back tonight when they face the Lightning

More News

Brown, Dadonov Activated from IR | BLOG

Devils Face Lightning in Tampa | PREVIEW

Hamilton, Brown and Dadonov Joining Road Trip | NOTEBOOK

Edwards Recalled, Glass to IR | BLOG

Nemec Scores Shootout Winning Goal in Washington | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 3 at Capitals 2 (SO)

Hughes Underwent Surgery, Injury Update | BLOG

Devils Announce Recall, Another to IR | BLOG

Hughes Out with Non-Hockey Hand Injury | BLOG

Devils Recall One Player, Send Another to IR | BLOG

It's Their House | 10 TAKEAWAYS

NemO(T)  | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 4, Blackhawks 3 OT

Recap: Mogilny Enters Hockey Hall Of Fame | BLOG

Streak Snapped | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Islanders 3, Devils 2 (OT)

Local Hero Named USA Hockey Disabled Athlete of the Year | FEATURE

Mogilny election to Hockey Hall of Fame caps remarkable journey 