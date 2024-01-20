Jack Hughes Named All-Star Co-Captain with Brother Quinn | BLOG

Devils forward Jack Hughes will not only be among the 12 All-Stars competing in the NHL Skills Competition against his brother Quinn, he'll also be pairing up with his brother as a co-captain of Team Hughes alongside singer/song-writer Michael Bublé.

The two Hughes brothers will choose from the other 36 available players Fantasy Draft style to craft their 11-person squad on Thursday, February 1 prior to the All-Star Game on Saturday, February 3.

On Friday, February 2, the two brothers will compete against 10 other NHL All-Stars in the revamped Skills Competition for a $1 million (US) winner-take-all prize: David Pastrnak (BOS), Nathan MacKinnon (COL), Cale Makar (COL), Leon Draisaitl (EDM), Connor McDavid (EDM), Jack Hughes (NJD), Nikita Kucherov (TBL), Auston Matthews (TOR), William Nylander (TOR), J.T. Miller (VAN) and Elias Pettersson (VAN).

From the NHL's press release:

Global superstar Justin Bieber; Toronto-born actor Will Arnett; Canadian multi-platinum singer, songwriter, and dancer Tate McRae; and Grammy Award-winning musician Michael Bublé will join in the NHL All-Star festivities in Toronto as celebrity captains for the 2024 NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 3, at 3 p.m. ET (Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports, ABC, ESPN+).

All-Star Team Captains and Celebrity Captains Pairings

Team Matthews will be captained by Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews, with Maple Leafsdefenseman Morgan Rielly serving as assistant captain and Bieber serving as the celebrity captain. Team Matthews will wear blue NHL All-Star jerseys.

Team McDavid will be captained by Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid, with Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl serving as assistant captain and Arnett serving as celebrity captain. Team McDavid will wear white NHL All-Star jerseys.

Team MacKinnon will be captained by Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon, with Avalanchedefenseman Cale Makar serving as assistant captain and McRae serving as the celebrity captain. Team MacKinnon will wear yellow NHL All-Star jerseys.

Team Hughes will be co-captained by New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes and his older brother, Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes, with Bublé serving as the celebrity captain. Team Hughes will wear red NHL All-Star jerseys.

The four teams will be competing in the 2024 Honda (U.S.) / Rogers (Canada) All-Star Game, which returns as a 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday, Feb. 3. Under the tournament rules, the game will be divided into three 20-minute games.