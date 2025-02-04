Haula Activated from IR | TRANSACTIONS

Halonen re-assigned to Utica of the American Hockey League

erik haula
By Sam Kasan
@SamiKasan

The Devils have activated center Erik Haula from the Injured Reserve list. Haula has missed the past 12 games due to an ankle injury. He last played Jan. 4 at San Jose.

Haula, 33, has five goals and 11 points in 42 games this season. Haula has won 55.4 percent of his faceoffs on the year, slightly behind leader captain Nico Hischier (55.5). He skated on a line with Timo Meier and Dawson Mercer at Monday’s practice, and head coach Sheldon Keefe called him a game-time decision for tonight’s game against Pittsburgh.

To make room for Haula, the Devils re-assigned forward Brian Halonen to Utica of the American Hockey League.

