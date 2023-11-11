LIVE UPDATES: Devils 0 vs Capitals 0

The Devils face the Washington Capitals tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
No goals as of yet
Toffoli - McLeod - Bratt
Palat - Mercer - Meier
Nosek - Haula - Lazar
Holtz - Tierney - Bastian
Siegenthaler - Hamilton
Bahl - Marino
Smith - Hughes
Vanecek starting.
Ovechkin - Kuznetsov - Wilson
Milano - Strome - Oshie
Protas - McMichael - Phillips
Malenstyn - Dowd- Aube-Kubel
Fehervary - Carlson
Sandin - Jensen
Haman Aktell - Johansen
Lindgren in goal.