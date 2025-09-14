Devils Wrap Prospects Challenge in Buffalo | GAME STORY

Invite Nathan Lecompte and the undrafted Tag Bertuzzi lead the Devils through the tournament in points. Lecompte sat atop the leaderboard in goals, making a real impression as an invite to camp, with four goals over the three games, while adding an assist. And Bertuzzi, who played six games with Utica last season, had five assists.

"He had a good weekend," Parent said of Bertuzzi, who missed much of last season with a shoulder injury. "With the injury, he was a player who was around our team a lot last year when he was rehabbing. I saw the effort he was putting in every day and it’s not easy when you’re sidelined. He just played to an identity; he was a good complementary player to a lot of our guys, a good net-front player on the power play as well. He was another guy that impressed us over the weekend.”

The tournament also saw the first look at Lenni Hämeenaho, who played all three games on the top line, centered by Matyas Melovsky and either Shane Lachance or Bertuzzi on the opposing wing. Hämeenaho finished the tournament with a goal, which came in the second game against the Buffalo Sabres.

As for Lachance, he certainly made an impact in his two games played. Unafraid to stand up for his teammates, also added a goal and was a noticeable standout, particularly with his size and frame. Lachance was also named an assistant captain for the tournament with Casey and Ethan Edwards. When Lachance and Casey were out of the lineup, Jack Malone assumed assistant captain duties.

As for Edwards, he was tasked with, and managed well top-pairing duties and quarterbacked the first unit power play when Casey was out of the lineup.

Things move into the fast lane now for the Devils prospects as they head back to New Jersey for the opening of main training camp with the NHL veterans starting on Wednesday, Sept. 17.