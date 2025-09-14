Devils Wrap Prospects Challenge in Buffalo | GAME STORY

New Jersey lost to the Boston Bruins 6-4 in their final game of the Prospects Challenge.

20250914_01806_MV
By Amanda Stein
Team Reporter, NJD.tv

BUFFALO, NY - Matyas Melovsky had two goals, and Jackson van de Leest and Nathan Lecompte each had one for New Jersey in the 6-4 loss to the Bruins, the Devils' final game of the Prospects Challenge on Sunday afternoon.

The Devils finished the Prospects Challenge with a 2-1-0 record and some very solid showings from several of their players.

“It was a really good showing by a lot of the players and there’s a lot to be excited about moving forward,” Utica head coach Ryan Parent said.

“For us, it was just about the process,” Parent added. “It wasn’t about the Xs and Os, it was getting the summer hockey out of them and getting them focusing on the intangibles, the things that can really make a difference leading into camp.”

The Devils wrap up their time in Buffalo falling to the Bruins 6-4.

POST-GAME VIDEO
Devils Post-Game Interview: Tag Bertuzzi
Watch the Archive of All Three Games from Buffalo

MORE INFORMATION

Watch the Archive of All Three Games from Buffalo

Invite Nathan Lecompte and the undrafted Tag Bertuzzi lead the Devils through the tournament in points. Lecompte sat atop the leaderboard in goals, making a real impression as an invite to camp, with four goals over the three games, while adding an assist. And Bertuzzi, who played six games with Utica last season, had five assists.

"He had a good weekend," Parent said of Bertuzzi, who missed much of last season with a shoulder injury. "With the injury, he was a player who was around our team a lot last year when he was rehabbing. I saw the effort he was putting in every day and it’s not easy when you’re sidelined. He just played to an identity; he was a good complementary player to a lot of our guys, a good net-front player on the power play as well. He was another guy that impressed us over the weekend.”

The tournament also saw the first look at Lenni Hämeenaho, who played all three games on the top line, centered by Matyas Melovsky and either Shane Lachance or Bertuzzi on the opposing wing. Hämeenaho finished the tournament with a goal, which came in the second game against the Buffalo Sabres.

As for Lachance, he certainly made an impact in his two games played. Unafraid to stand up for his teammates, also added a goal and was a noticeable standout, particularly with his size and frame. Lachance was also named an assistant captain for the tournament with Casey and Ethan Edwards. When Lachance and Casey were out of the lineup, Jack Malone assumed assistant captain duties.

As for Edwards, he was tasked with, and managed well top-pairing duties and quarterbacked the first unit power play when Casey was out of the lineup.

Things move into the fast lane now for the Devils prospects as they head back to New Jersey for the opening of main training camp with the NHL veterans starting on Wednesday, Sept. 17.

More News

Watch the Archive of All Three Games From Buffalo

QUICK RECAP: Bruins 6, Devils 4

From Graduation Stage to Pro Spotlight | FEATURE 

Devils Practice in Buffalo | NOTEBOOK

Devils Down Hometown Sabres | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 4 at Sabres 2

Hämeenaho's Simple Summer | FEATURE

Diotte, Lecompte, Bertuzzi Have 3-Points Each in Prospect Challenge Opener | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 8, Blue Jackets 2

3 Things to Watch at Prospects Challenge | FEATURE

Devils Announce Prospects Challenge Roster | RELEASE

The Alpha in the Crease | FEATURE

2025 Edition of MB30 | BLOG

Devils Sign 4 Players to PTOs | RELEASE

Gomez, Parise Named to U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame | FEATURE

Enter: Gritsyuk | FEATURE

Devils to be Featured in 13 National TV Games | BLOG

Josh Filmon | PROSPECT PROFILE