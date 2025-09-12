Diotte, Lecompte, Bertuzzi Have 3-Points Each in Prospect Challenge Opener | GAME STORY

BUFFALO, NY - Mikael Diotte and Nathan Lecompte each had three-point outings in the Devils' opening game of the Prospects Challenge leading New Jersey to a dominant 8-2 win against the Blue Jackets.

Diotte opened the scoring with a slap shot from the blueline, breaking beyond the blue paint, past the Jackets' netminder Nolan Lalonde for the 1-0 lead just before the midway mark of the period. Nathan Lecompte, who is at the Devils rookie camp on an invite, assisted on the Diotte goal and later added a goal in the first period to help build New Jersey's 2-1 lead after 20 minutes. Lecompte broke a 1-1 tie with a minute remaining, his goal assisted by Diotte and Brian Carrabes.

Seamus Casey extended the Devils' lead to 3-1 less than four minutes into the second period, a goal assisted by Tag Bertuzzi, while Diotte's second goal of the game increased New Jersey's lead to 4-2 after 40 minutes.

Dylan Wendt, Lecompte, and Brian Carrabes all scored in the third, along with Shane Lachance, who capped off the seven-goal game for New Jersey. It was a little redemption for Lachance, who had a goal taken away late in the first period.

New Jersey had several players with multipoint nights, including Tag Bertuzzi (3a), Ethan Edwards (2a), and Carrabes (1g-1a).

Oiva Keskinen and Jack Williams scored for Columbus.