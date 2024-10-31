Devils Practice in Vancouver | NOTEBOOK

The Devils are practicing in Vancouver Thursday afternoon before traveling to Calgary. The Devils will play the Flames Friday night.
Stay tuned to the notebook for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!
The Devils are practicing in Vancouver Thursday afternoon before traveling to Calgary. The Devils will play the Flames Friday night.
Stay tuned to the notebook for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!
It's Halloween, so it's the perfect time to take a look at the Devils Halloween costumes this year and get their take on it.
Player Interviews... Coming Soon!
Devils Now: Devils Halloween
Head Coach Sheldon Keefe... Coming Soon!
Feature Article: Stay tuned!
In Case You Missed It
READ:
GAME STORY: Hischier's Heroics Lead Devils
BLOG: Dowling Recalled
FEATURE: Re-Visiting the Hughes Bowls
WATCH:
REWIND: Hughes Bowl 2.0
HIGHLIGHTS: Devils 6, Canucks 0