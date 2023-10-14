Devils Fall in Shootout to Coyotes | GAME STORY

News Feed

MACL7370
By Sam Kasan
@SamiKasan NewJerseyDevils.com

NEWARK, NJ - The Arizona Coyotes outlasted the Devils, 4-3 in a shootout, in a penalty-filled affair Friday night at Prudential Center.

New Jersey scored three goals in the second period, two from Jesper Bratt and another by Dougie Hamilton. Two of those tallies came on 5-on-3 advantages.

Matt Dumba, Sean Durzi and Nick Schmaltz scored for Arizona. The Coyotes also scored two goals on the power play, including the game-tying goal by Schmaltz at 13:55 of the third period to force overtime.

Schmaltz and Nick Bjugstad scored in the shootout while goaltender Karel Vejmelka stopped both New Jersey shooters (Timo Meier, Bratt).

The game featured 14 penalties combined, with six for Arizona and eight against the Devils.

"We just needed one more kill," head coach Lindy Ruff said. "We were playing the game the right way in the third period with the lead. We didn't kill it off."

New Jersey is defeated by Arizona 4-3 in a shootout.

POST-GAME VIDEO
Full Highlights... Watch
Devils Post-Game Interviews... Bratt | Schmid
Head Coach Lindy Ruff Post-Game... Watch

Here are some observations from the game:

  • Bratt picked up his first two-goal game of the season. He had six two-goal games last year, which includes one hat trick. Bratt also added an assist for a three-point night, tying a career high. Bratt hit a post and was stopped on a breakaway in the third period or else he may have reached three for the evening.
  • Minutes after Bratt was stopped on the breakaway - which would have made it a 4-2 game - the Coyotes scored. It was a huge turning point. 
  • Jack Hughes’ chase for 100 points is off to a devilish start. He opened the season with two goals against Detroit in the home opener. He followed that up with three assists against Arizona, all primary assists. Hughes’ made not one, but two beautiful no-look cross-ice passes to Bratt for tallies. Is there anyone better in the NHL at the no-look perfect tape-to-tape pass?
  • This game turned in the second period due in part to a penalty fest. The Coyotes were assessed five penalties in the middle frame, while the Devils were guilty of committing four (nine total). Arizona scored on one of its power-play chances to take a 2-0 lead. But New Jersey took advantage from there. The Devils opened their scoring (Bratt) on a 4-on-4 thanks to some extra open ice. New Jersey then scored twice on two separate 5-on-3 advantages (Hamilton, Bratt) to take a 3-2 lead into the final period.
  • The Devils had another sluggish start. They allowed the first goal and found themselves trailing 2-0. Though they have proven an ability to comeback in games - they led the league in comeback wins last year with 26 - it is not a recipe for success and something they'll want to clean up quickly.

Bratt: "You have a lot to learn from in a game like this. Obviously, the starts of our game is something we can learn a lot from. We're going to adjust that at the next practice. Obviously, something we're going to work on as a group and I think it's just our own mentality to come out harder in the first period."

Ruff: "Disappointing start to the game. The first period again, they looked fresh. They were ready to play their first game. I thought their energy was really good. I thought they got a step on us in most places."

  • Hamilton has two goals in the first two games of this season. He had a career-high 22 last year and is off to a great start to catch (or surpass) himself. Early on, Hamilton has not thrown away his shot. He put 11 pucks on the net against Arizona, including six blocked and three misses. Hamilton has not been shy about shooting and why would you be with a shot like his?
  • The Devils made one lineup change with Nathan Bastian entering the game in place of Curtis Lazar.
LOOK BACK
WHAT'S NEXT

The Devils finish their season-opening three-game homestand against the defending Eastern Conference champion Florida Panthers at Prudential Center Monday night. You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET. 