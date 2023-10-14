Devils Fall in Shootout to Coyotes | GAME STORY

NEWARK, NJ - The Arizona Coyotes outlasted the Devils, 4-3 in a shootout, in a penalty-filled affair Friday night at Prudential Center.

New Jersey scored three goals in the second period, two from Jesper Bratt and another by Dougie Hamilton. Two of those tallies came on 5-on-3 advantages.

Matt Dumba, Sean Durzi and Nick Schmaltz scored for Arizona. The Coyotes also scored two goals on the power play, including the game-tying goal by Schmaltz at 13:55 of the third period to force overtime.

Schmaltz and Nick Bjugstad scored in the shootout while goaltender Karel Vejmelka stopped both New Jersey shooters (Timo Meier, Bratt).

The game featured 14 penalties combined, with six for Arizona and eight against the Devils.

"We just needed one more kill," head coach Lindy Ruff said. "We were playing the game the right way in the third period with the lead. We didn't kill it off."