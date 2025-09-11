Devils Prospects Open Tournament Against Jackets | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils prospects head to Buffalo for the annual installment of the Prospects Challenge. They have games lined up against Columbus (Thursday, 7 p.m.), Buffalo (Friday, 7 p.m.) and Boston (Sunday, 12 p.m.).

New Jersey is icing a 24-man roster with 14 forwards, seven defensemen and three goalies. That includes second-round picks Seamus Casey and Lenni Hameenaho.

Casey, Ethan Edwards and Shane Lachance have been alternate captains for the Challenge. Ryan Parent, head coach of the Utica Comets – the Devils’ American Hockey League affiliate, will coach the prospects.

The Jackets will have 23 players in camp, including eight players selected in the NHL Draft. They have two second-round picks from 2024 participating in defenseman Charlie Elick (34th overall) and goalie Evan Gardner (60th).

Trent Vogelhuber, head coach of the Cleveland Monsters, will handle the coaching duties for the Jackets.

PROSPECTS TO WATCH

Devils - D Ethan Edwards

The Devils' fourth-round pick (120th overall) in 2020 will make his Prospects Challenge debut. The gifted blueliner starred for four seasons at the University of Michigan before jumping to the AHL late last season. The 5-foot-10, 176-pounder had five goals, 16 assists and 21 points in 36 games during his season season. He added three assists/points in 10 games with Utica.

Blue Jackets - G Evan Gardner

The Jackets selected the 6-foot, 175-pound netminder in the second round of 2024. The 19-year-old made his professional hockey debut last season, appearing in one game for the Cleveland Monsters of the AHL. Gardner played most of last season with Saskatoon of the Western Hockey League, posting a 23-13-5 record with a 2.82 goals-against average and .911 save percentage.