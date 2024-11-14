LIVE UPDATES: Devils vs. Panthers

The Devils take on the Panthers for the second consecutive game at Amerant Bank Arena. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network
SHOTS: NJD 12, FLA 9
POWER PLAY: NJD 1/1, FLA 0/1
HITS: NJD 13, FLA 12
BLOCKED SHOTS: NJD 5, FLA 5
GIVEAWAYS: FLA 6, NJD 4
TAKEAWAYS: FLA 1, NJD 0
Meier - Hischier - Noesen
Palat - Hughes - Bratt
Cotter - Haula - Mercer
MacDermid - Dowling - Tatar
Dillon - Hamilton
Siegenthaler - Kovacevic
Hughes - Pesce
Allen
Markstrom
Verhaeghe – Barkov – Reinhart
J. Boqvist – Bennett – Tkachuk
Luostarinen – Lundell – Rodrigues
Greer – Nosek – Gadjovich
Forsling – Ekblad
Mikkola – Kulikov
Schmidt – Balinskis
Bobrovsky
Knight