LIVE UPDATES: Devils vs. Panthers

The Devils take on the Panthers for the second consecutive game at Amerant Bank Arena. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

Screenshot 2024-11-14 at 7.31.02 PM
Screenshot 2024-11-14 at 7.27.53 PM
Screenshot 2024-11-14 at 8.00.59 PM

END OF PERIOD STATS

SHOTS: NJD 12, FLA 9
POWER PLAY: NJD 1/1, FLA 0/1
HITS: NJD 13, FLA 12
BLOCKED SHOTS: NJD 5, FLA 5
GIVEAWAYS: FLA 6, NJD 4
TAKEAWAYS: FLA 1, NJD 0

SECOND PERIOD

Screenshot 2024-11-14 at 8.11.51 PM
Screenshot 2024-11-14 at 8.21.13 PM

DEVILS LINEUP

Meier - Hischier - Noesen
Palat - Hughes - Bratt
Cotter - Haula - Mercer
MacDermid - Dowling - Tatar

Dillon - Hamilton
Siegenthaler - Kovacevic
Hughes - Pesce

Allen
Markstrom

PANTHERS LINEUP

Verhaeghe – Barkov – Reinhart
J. Boqvist – Bennett – Tkachuk
Luostarinen – Lundell – Rodrigues
Greer – Nosek – Gadjovich

Forsling – Ekblad
Mikkola – Kulikov
Schmidt – Balinskis

Bobrovsky
Knight

DEVILS MINUTE

The Devils are prepared for a Panthers push following New Jersey's victory Tuesday

