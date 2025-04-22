LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1 at Hurricanes 2 (Game 2)

The Devils face the Hurricanes tonight at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN, ESPN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network
END-OF-PERIOD STATS:
SHOTS: NJD 9, CAR 6
POWER PLAY: NJD -- , CAR 0/2
HITS: NJD 19, CAR 13
BLOCKED SHOTS: NJD 1, CAR 5
GIVEAWAYS: NJD 3, CAR 4
TAKEAWAYS: NJD 2, CAR 2
Palat - Hischier - Meier
Haula - Mercer - Bratt
Cotter - Glass - Noesen
Tatar - Dowling - Bastian
Pesce - Hamilton
Dumoulin - Kovacevic
Cholowski - Nemec
Markstrom
Allen
Jarvis - Aho - Blake
Hall - Kotkaniemi - Svechnikov
Martinook - Staal - Stankoven
Carrier - Roslovic - Robinson
Slavin - Burns
Orlov - Chatfield
Gostisbehere - Walker
Andersen
Kochetkov