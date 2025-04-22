LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1 at Hurricanes 2 (Game 2)

The Devils face the Hurricanes tonight at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN, ESPN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

Screenshot 2025-04-22 at 6.16.39 PM

END-OF-PERIOD STATS:

SHOTS: NJD 9, CAR 6
POWER PLAY: NJD -- , CAR 0/2
HITS: NJD 19, CAR 13
BLOCKED SHOTS: NJD 1, CAR 5
GIVEAWAYS: NJD 3, CAR 4
TAKEAWAYS: NJD 2, CAR 2

MARKSTROM'S FIRST-PERIOD SAVES

SECOND PERIOD

Screenshot 2025-04-22 at 7.11.12 PM
Screenshot 2025-04-22 at 7.15.14 PM

DEVILS LINEUP

Palat - Hischier - Meier
Haula - Mercer - Bratt
Cotter - Glass - Noesen
Tatar - Dowling - Bastian

Pesce - Hamilton
Dumoulin - Kovacevic
Cholowski - Nemec

Markstrom
Allen

HURRICANES LINEUP

Jarvis - Aho - Blake
Hall - Kotkaniemi - Svechnikov
Martinook - Staal - Stankoven
Carrier - Roslovic - Robinson

Slavin - Burns
Orlov - Chatfield
Gostisbehere - Walker

Andersen
Kochetkov

DEVILS MINUTE

The Devils will be without Luke Hughes and Brenden Dillon in Game 2 against the Hurricanes.

