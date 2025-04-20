LIVE UPDATES: Devils at Hurricanes (Game 1)

The Devils face the Hurricanes this afternoon at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN, ESPN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network
The Devils face the Hurricanes this afternoon at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN, ESPN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network
Noesen - Hischier - Bratt
Haula - Mercer - Meier
Cotter - Glass - Sprong
Palat - Dowling - Bastian
Hughes - Pesce
Dumoulin - Kovacevic
Dillon - Hamilton
Markstrom
Allen
Jarvis - Aho - Blake
Hall - Kotkaniemi - Svechnikov
Martinook - Staal - Stankoven
Carrier - Roslovic - Robinson
Slavin - Burns
Orlov - Chatfield
Gostisbehere - Walker
Andersen
Kochetkov