LIVE UPDATES: Devils at Hurricanes (Game 1)

The Devils face the Hurricanes this afternoon at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN, ESPN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

Screenshot 2025-04-20 at 3.20.16 PM

DEVILS LINEUP

Noesen - Hischier - Bratt
Haula - Mercer - Meier
Cotter - Glass - Sprong
Palat - Dowling - Bastian

Hughes - Pesce
Dumoulin - Kovacevic
Dillon - Hamilton

Markstrom
Allen

HURRICANES LINEUP

Jarvis - Aho - Blake
Hall - Kotkaniemi - Svechnikov
Martinook - Staal - Stankoven
Carrier - Roslovic - Robinson

Slavin - Burns
Orlov - Chatfield
Gostisbehere - Walker

Andersen
Kochetkov

DEVILS MINUTE

The Devils and Hurricanes open their First Round series this afternoon.

