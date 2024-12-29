FOLLOW LIVE: Devils 0 vs. Hurricanes 0

The Devils face the Carolina Hurricanes tonight in Raleigh at the Lenovo Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN 2 or listen on the Devils Hockey Network
The Devils face the Carolina Hurricanes tonight in Raleigh at the Lenovo Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN 2 or listen on the Devils Hockey Network
No goals as of yet.
Palat - Hughes - Bratt
Meier - Hischier - Noesen
Cotter - Haula - Mercer
Tatar - Lazar - Bastian
Dillon - Hamilton
Siegenthaler - Kovacevic
Hughes - Pesce
Allen
Markstrom
Jarvis - Aho - Roslovic
Svechnikov - Kotkaniemi - Necas
Martinook - Staal - Carrier
Robinson - Jost - Blake
Slavin - Burns
Orlov - Chatfield
Smith - Walker
Tokarski
Kochetkov