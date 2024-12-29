FOLLOW LIVE: Devils 0 vs. Hurricanes 0

The Devils face the Carolina Hurricanes tonight in Raleigh at the Lenovo Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN 2 or listen on the Devils Hockey Network

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

No goals as of yet.

DEVILS LINEUP

Palat - Hughes - Bratt
Meier - Hischier - Noesen
Cotter - Haula - Mercer
Tatar - Lazar - Bastian

Dillon - Hamilton
Siegenthaler - Kovacevic
Hughes - Pesce

Allen
Markstrom

HURRICANES LINEUP

Jarvis - Aho - Roslovic
Svechnikov - Kotkaniemi - Necas
Martinook - Staal - Carrier
Robinson - Jost - Blake

Slavin - Burns
Orlov - Chatfield
Smith - Walker

Tokarski
Kochetkov

DEVILS MINUTE

Lazar returns to the lineup when the Devils visit Carolina tonight.

