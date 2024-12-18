LIVE UPDATES: Devils vs. Blues

The Devils are in St. Louis to take on the Blues at Enterprise Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

No goals as of yet

DEVILS LINEUP

Palat-Hughes-Bratt
Meier-Hischier-Mercer
Cotter-Haula-Noesen
Tatar-Lazar-Bastian

Dillon-Hamilton
Siegenthaler-Kovacevic
Hughes-Pesce

Markstrom
Allen

BLUES LINEUP

Neighbours-Thomas-Buchnevich
Toropchenko-Schenn-Kyrou
Holloway-Sundqvist-Bolduc
Saad-Walker-Joseph

Fowler-Parayko
Broberg-Faulk
Suter-Perunovich

Binnington
Hofer

DEVILS MINUTE

The Devils kick off a two game road swing in St. Louis to take on the Blues.

