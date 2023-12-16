LIVE UPDATES: Devils 6 at Blue Jackets 3

The Devils face the Blue Jackets tonight at Nationwide Arena. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

Recap: Devils at Blue Jackets 12.16.23

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

GOAL! 
0:46 | 1 NJD, 0 CBJ
J. Hughes (Toffoli)

GOAL! 
16:21 | 2 NJD, 0 CBJ 
Haula (Mercer, Holtz)

SECOND PERIOD

GOAL! 
00:17 | 2 NJD, 1 CBJ
PPG: Marchenko (Gaudreau)

GOAL! 
00:50 | 3 NJD, 1 CBJ
Toffoli (Bratt)

GOAL!
14:54 | 4* NJD*, 2 CBJ
PPG: J. Hughes (Bratt, Hischier)

THIRD PERIOD

GOAL!
2:50 | 5 NJD, 2 CBJ
Hischier (Bratt)

GOAL!
18:57 | 5 NJD, 3 CBJ
Texier (Fantilli, Jiricek)

GOAL!
19:12 | 6 NJD, 3 CBJ
Hughes

DEVILS LINEUP

Palat-Hischier-Meier
Toffoli-Hughes-Bratt
Haula-Mercer-Holtz
Lazar-McLeod-Bastian

Siegenthaler-Nemec
Bahl-Marino
Hughes-Miller

Schmid
Vanecek

BLUE JACKETS LINEUP

Gaudreau-Fantilli-Danforth
Chinakhov-Voronkov-Marchenko
Bemstrom-Sillinger-Johnson
Texier-Kuraly-Olivier

Werenski-Blankenburg
Provorov-Peeke
Jiricek-Gudbranson

Tarasov
Martin

DEVILS MINUTE

The Devils hope to keep the canon at bay tonight

