Devils Pick Up ‘Special’ Win in Columbus | GAME STORY

COLUMBUS, OH - It was a full-team effort for the Devils against the Blue Jackets.

Jake Allen was superb in the net for the opening two periods, no stranger to facing a barrage of shots in Columbus. He put together 19 saves in the first period and a total of 23 saves on 24 shots through two periods before leaving the game, due to cramping, to start the third.

Jacob Markstrom took over goaltending duties after the Devils had taken a 2-1 lead through two periods and put together a performance of eight saves on nine shots in New Jersey's 3-2 victory.

Along with goaltending, special teams were a difference-maker, with the new look power play going 2-for-2 and the penalty kill holding firm at 5-for-5.

Timo Meier scored his second goal in as many games, giving New Jersey a 1–0 lead late in the first period, not before Allen and the Devils' penalty killers had killed off six minutes of Columbus's power play.

“We’re not making it easy on ourselves,” Brenden Dillon, who played 4:17 shorthanded, said. “We have lots of confidence in our PK. Obviously, we’re trying to pick up from the confidence we had last year. We know we can help the team; we know any time we’re going over the boards for that kill, you’re usually going against the other team's best players. We’re competing for that, we’re making sure we’re doing the job to help us win. We were fortunate tonight that our special teams were huge.”

The Devils and Blue Jackets traded goals in the second; Columbus’s Kirill Marchenko converted on a breakaway before Dawson Mercer, Arseny Gritsyuk, and Ondrej Palat connected on the power play to retake a one-goal lead. The goal was Mercer’s first of the season and Gritsyuk’s third assist in two games.

“Whenever you can get those goals," Mercer said, "it’s obviously a big boost. It’s all momentum when every special team unit doing good. To see us come out there and capitalize on those chances to pretty much get us this win, it was a great thing to see.”

Trailing 2-1 with minutes to play, the Blue Jackets pulled netminder Jet Greaves for an extra attacker, but it was the Devils who capitalized, with Mercer picking up his second goal of the game, the empty-netter for the 3-2 game, which was crutial, as the Jackets scored with 20 seconds remaining to bring the final score to 3-2.

The Devils open their season with a 2-1-0 record on the road.

“To come home with four points is good," head coach Sheldon Keefe said. "You always want six, but we’ll take the four and the lessons learned along the way.”