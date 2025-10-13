Devils Wrap Season-Opening Road Trip in Columbus | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils and Blue Jackets have both opened their season with a win and a loss. New Jersey lost their season opener in Carolina by a score of 6-3, though the game was tied 3-3 until the Hurricanes scored with 2:43 left. On Saturday, the Devils defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-3.

Columbus opened their season in Nashville and lost 2-1. They followed that up with a strong performance, however, defeating the Minnesota Wild 7-4 in what was the Wild's home opener.

Both teams are tied for fourth in the Metro Division and the first wild card spot in this early stage of the season.