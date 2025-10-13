Game Day: Devils at Blue Jackets

Devils Wrap Season-Opening Road Trip in Columbus | PREVIEW

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (1-1-0) at COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (1-1-0)

The Devils wrap up their three-game road trip in Columbus, facing the Blue Jackets.

Read below for your game preview presented by Donnelly Energy and check back for the pre-game story.

BY THE NUMBERS

THE SCOOP

The Devils and Blue Jackets have both opened their season with a win and a loss. New Jersey lost their season opener in Carolina by a score of 6-3, though the game was tied 3-3 until the Hurricanes scored with 2:43 left. On Saturday, the Devils defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-3.

Columbus opened their season in Nashville and lost 2-1. They followed that up with a strong performance, however, defeating the Minnesota Wild 7-4 in what was the Wild's home opener.

Both teams are tied for fourth in the Metro Division and the first wild card spot in this early stage of the season.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Arseny Gritsyuk had two assists last game playing on a line with Connor Brown. Luke Hughes is also off to a strong start with four assists to start the season.

Blue Jackets: Kirill Marchenko has three goals through two games to lead the Jackets. He's picking up where he left off last season with a career-high 31 goals and 74 points.

INJURIES

Devils: Kovacevic (knee) is month-to-month; Noesen (groin) is day-to-day; Casey (lower body), undisclosed; Dadonov (hand) is out; McLaughlin (undisclosed), Lammikko (undisclosed).

Blue Jackets: No injuries.

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS

STATS LEADERS
DEVILS
BLUE JACKETS
Goals
Brown/Bratt, 2
Marchenko, 3
Assists
L. Hughes, 4
Jenner/Werenski/Voronkov, 2
Points
L. Hughes, 4
Four Players Tied, 3

GAME NOTES

  • Luke Hughes had two goals and four points in three games against Columbus last season, tied with Jesper Bratt for the team lead.
  • The winning team has recorded four or more goals in nine of the last 12 meetings overall since Jan. 8, 2022 and eight of the past 10 played at Nationwide Arena dating back to Jan. 15, 2019.
  • Six of the last 10 overall games have been decided by multiple goals with five of those games decided by three-plus tallies.
  • The Blue Jackets hold a 5-3-1 edge over the Devils in overtime games in the all-time series and are 2-0-0 in those games at Nationwide Arena
  • Columbus has gone 27-of-30 (90.0 pct.) on the penalty kill in their last 14 games played at Nationwide Arena in the series.
  • The teams have combined for 60 shots or more in 14 of the last 17 overall games of the series.
