LIVE UPDATES: Devils at Blue Jackets

The Devils visit the Blue Jackets tonight at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
No goals as of yet
Palat - Hughes - Bratt
Meier - Hischier - Mercer
Gritsyuk - Glass - Brown
Cotter - Glendening - Halonen
Hughes - Pesce
Siegenthaler - Hamilton
Dillon - Nemec
Allen
Markstrom
Voronkov - Monahan - Marchenko
Jenner - Fantilli - Sillinger
Johnson - Coyle - Olivier
Aston-Reese - Lundestrom - Wood
Werenski - Fabbro
Provorov - Severson
Christiansen - Mateychuk
Greaves
Merzlikins
