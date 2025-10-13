Game Day: Devils at Blue Jackets

Monday, October 13, 2025

LIVE UPDATES: Devils at Blue Jackets

The Devils visit the Blue Jackets tonight at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

No goals as of yet

DEVILS LINEUP

Palat - Hughes - Bratt
Meier - Hischier - Mercer
Gritsyuk - Glass - Brown
Cotter - Glendening - Halonen

Hughes - Pesce
Siegenthaler - Hamilton
Dillon - Nemec

Allen
Markstrom

BLUE JACKETS LINEUP

Voronkov - Monahan - Marchenko
Jenner - Fantilli - Sillinger
Johnson - Coyle - Olivier
Aston-Reese - Lundestrom - Wood

Werenski - Fabbro
Provorov - Severson
Christiansen - Mateychuk

Greaves
Merzlikins

DEVILS DOWNLOAD

Brian Halonen draws into the lineup against Columbus, with Zack MacEwen out with an injury.

