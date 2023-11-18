Coyotes Conclude Road Trip in Winnipeg on Saturday

Nov. 18, 2023 | 5:00 pm MST | Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, MB

WHERE TO WATCH:

• Antenna: 15.2 Phoenix, 9.2 Tucson, 15.2 Cottonwood/Prescott/Flagstaff/Lake Havasu/Kingman

• Phoenix Cable: Cox 95, Orbitel 200, Mediacom 107 (Pinal County)

• Tucson Cable: Cox 85, Xfinity 1179, Orbitel 208

• Flagstaff: American Cable channel 4

• Sedona: Optimum Cable channel 6

• Prescott: Cable One Prescott channel 61

WHERE TO LISTEN:

• Radio: ESPN 620

• Stream: NHL Mobile App

The Arizona Coyotes are almost home.

Fresh off a win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday, the Coyotes finish off their five-game road trip in Winnipeg against the Jets on Saturday. Arizona is 2-1-1 on its current trip, and will return home to play seven of its next eight games at Mullett Arena following the conclusion of Saturday’s game.

The Coyotes are battling through some injuries currently, as defensemen Travis Dermott and Juuso Välimäki, along with forwards Barrett Hayton, Matias Maccelli, and Jack McBain, have all missed time lately. Michael Kesselring, Vladislav Kolyachonok, Jan Jeník, and Miloš Kelemen have all been recalled from the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners as a result, and Kesselring recorded a primary assist in his first game with the Coyotes this season.

The Coyotes’ power play continues to flourish, as the team has recorded at least one goal with the man advantage in seven consecutive games. That mark is just one shy of their team record of eight, set in the 2013-14 season. The franchise mark is 14, set in the 1987-88 season by the then-Winnipeg Jets.

Arizona’s penalty kill has also been strong lately, as the Coyotes have killed off 18 of the last 21 penalties against them (85.71 percent) over a span of five games.

Forwards Lawson Crouse and Clayton Keller lead the team with seven goals this season, and Crouse has recorded all seven of his goals within the last eight games. Keller, meanwhile, is on a five-game point streak, and leads all Coyotes with 17 points.