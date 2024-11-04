Washington Capitals to Honor Back-to-Back Calder Cup Champions Hershey Bears

Ceremonial puck drop and Calder Cup viewing at the Signature Club among festivities on Nov. 6

caps-2425-calder_F2-1920x1080[39]
By Washington Capitals
@capitals WashingtonCaps.com

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals will hold a pre-game ceremony on Nov. 6 against the Nashville Predators to honor the 2024 Calder Cup Champion Hershey Bears, the Capitals' American Hockey League affiliate, for winning back-to-back championships. Bears representatives will participate in a ceremonial puck drop.

As part of the evening festivities, fans are invited to the Signature Club at Capital One Arena beginning at 6 p.m. Fans will have the opportunity to take a photo with the Calder Cup, and the evening will also feature appearances by Capitals alums and giveaways. In addition, fans are invited to view the Calder Cup on the 100-level concourse during the first period.

The Bears defeated the Coachella Valley Firebirds 5-4 in overtime in Game 6 of the Calder Cup Finals to capture the franchise’s AHL-record 13th championship. The Bears won their fifth Calder Cup since becoming the top development affiliate of the Capitals in 2005-06, with Hershey also winning in 2006, 2009, 2010 and 2023. The Capitals and Bears were previously affiliated for seven seasons from 1977 to 1984, including Hershey’s 1980 Calder Cup championship.

News Feed

Orlov Leads Canes Over Caps

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Caps Face Canes in Carolina

Caps Win Sixth Straight at Home, 7-2

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Capitals Recall Vincent Iorio

Caps Host Jackets in Homestand Finale

Caps Erupt in Third to Extend Home Streak

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Strome, Lapierre surprise students in classroom for Halloween

Caps' Homestand Continues vs. Habs

Caps Win Wild One Over Rangers, 5-3

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Caps Host Rangers in Homestand Opener

Capitals Recall Mike Sgarbossa

Caps Draw Blank vs. Bolts

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Caps Fly South for Weekend