Start Times and Broadcast Information for 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round Games on May 15

The National Hockey League today announced the following update to the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule:
Thursday, May 15
- The start time for Game 5 of the Second Round series between the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals has been set for 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 15, in Washington. The game will be televised on TNT, truTV and Max in the U.S. In Canada, the game will be on Sportsnet and TVA Sports.
- The start time for Game 5 of the Second Round series between the Dallas Stars and Winnipeg Jetshas been set for 9:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 15, in Winnipeg. The game will be televised on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports in Canada. In the U.S., the game will be on TNT, truTV and Max.