Start Times and Broadcast Information for 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round Games on May 15

Game 5 of the Second Round series between the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals has been set for 7 p.m. ET




The National Hockey League today announced the following update to the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule:

Thursday, May 15

  • The start time for Game 5 of the Second Round series between the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals has been set for 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 15, in Washington. The game will be televised on TNT, truTV and Max in the U.S. In Canada, the game will be on Sportsnet and TVA Sports.
  • The start time for Game 5 of the Second Round series between the Dallas Stars and Winnipeg Jetshas been set for 9:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 15, in Winnipeg. The game will be televised on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports in Canada. In the U.S., the game will be on TNT, truTV and Max.

