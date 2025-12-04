Washington Capitals Announce Fan Initiatives and Youth Hockey Programming Taking Place at Washington, D.C.’s Ice Rinks During Outdoor Rink Season

The Washington Capitals announced today initiatives taking place across several outdoor ice rinks across Washington, D.C., in honor of outdoor rink season. The Capitals are teaming up with rinks throughout the region this winter to host special fan events for skaters of all ages and skill levels, including Rock the Rink skates, special events and youth hockey programming supported by Monumental Sports & Entertainment’s "District of Play" youth sports initiative. Fans are encouraged to bundle up and enjoy winter traditions at seasonal skating destinations throughout D.C., Maryland and Virginia through activities for kids and families, and can stay up to date on the latest events at washcaps.com/outdoorrinks.

For the first time in team history, the Capitals’ Future Caps Learn to Play program will be offered outdoors, and the organization is also hosting a Try Hockey For Free Day across several of the rinks on Sunday, Jan. 25. The Wharf and Canal Park rinks also feature Capitals and District of Play branding on their dasherboards and across other rink elements, and the Capitals will debut a special mural at Washington Harbour on Friday, Dec. 12.

Rink programming includes:

SPECIAL FAN EVENTS

The Wharf

960 Wharf Street SW Washington, D.C. 20024

The Wharf Ice Rink on Transit Pier features a full Capitals rink takeover, including surrounding the popular Wharf S’mores trailer and fire pit. Visit the “Caps Campfire” Thursday through Sunday to enjoy s’mores and seasonal specialty beverages around the fire. Click here for more information and hours of operation.

Fans are invited to a special Caps & Cocoa Watch Party presented by Verizon on Sunday, Dec. 21, when the Capitals visit the Detroit Red Wings. The first 200 fans to stop by the Capitals table will receive a voucher for hot cocoa at the Caps Campfire, courtesy of Verizon. In addition to skating and hot cocoa, there will be special Capitals giveaways, prizes and holiday activities for all ages. The event begins at noon, with puck drop scheduled for 1 p.m. The Caps & Cocoa Watch Party is open to the general public. Registration is encouraged but not required at washcaps.com/capsandcocoa.

The Capitals, Jack Daniel’s, and The Wharf have partnered to support Operation Ride Home, helping junior military members travel home for the holidays. Through Friday, Jan. 10, visit the 40-foot Jack Daniel's Barrel Tree and pop-up bar at Transit Pier. Fans can support the cause by purchasing a co-branded barrel, of which 100% of proceeds going to charity, at www.OperationRideHome.com, or by ordering a Jack Daniel’s cocktail at participating Wharf venues throughout December.

The Wharf Ice Rink is open through Feb. 22.

Canal Park

200 M Street SE Washington, D.C. 20003

Beginning in early December, the Canal Park Ice Rink will feature a special in-ice Caps logo and Capitals dasherboards.

The rink is open through the end of February.

Washington Harbour

3000-3050 K St NW, Washington, DC 20007

The Washington Harbour Ice Rink will debut a Capitals-themed vinyl mural on the skate shop wall by local artist Austin Thomas beginning Friday, Dec. 12. Thomas is a Washington, D.C.-based illustrator whose style is inspired by cartoons and features bright colors, heavy line-work, and exaggerated, fun-forward forms.

The Capitals will host a Rock the Rink with the special mural debut on Friday, Dec. 12. From 5:30-7:30 p.m., fans are invited to the rink for a special skate featuring the mural unveil, a meet and greet with Capitals alumnus and Monumental Sports Network analyst Alan May, prizes and giveaways. Registration is encouraged but not required at washcaps.com/washingtonharbour.

The rink is open through Saturday, March 1.

YOUTH HOCKEY DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMMING

The youth hockey development outdoor rink programming is offered in conjunction with Monumental Sports & Entertainment’s "District of Play" youth sports initiative, dedicated to providing every child in Washington, D.C., with the opportunity to engage in sports and build lifelong health benefits. Since launching the initiative in September 2024, MSE has impacted more than 200,000 District residents by refurbishing or building new play infrastructure, donating equipment, subsidizing costs, supporting coaches and more. For more, the 2024 impact report can be found here.

Try Hockey for Free Day

On Sunday, Jan. 25, the Capitals are teaming up with the ice rinks located at The Wharf and Canal Park to host Try Hockey for Free Day. Fans are encouraged to stay tuned to the Capitals social channels as additional participating rinks are announced. The event is open to kids of all skill levels from ages 5-14. Participants must be a D.C. resident or D.C. school student to register.

Caps Youth Hockey Development staff and guest coaches will lead sessions that engage participants with hockey for the first time. Participants will go through various stations including skating, hockey ready position, stickhandling, passing, and more. No prior skating or hockey experience is required.

Rental skates and a hockey stick will be provided. Participants are required to bring a hockey or bike helmet and are encouraged to bring warm winter gloves or hockey gloves.

More information on registering, participating rinks and timing is available by clicking here.

Future Caps Learn to Play at The Wharf Ice Rink

The Capitals Future Caps Learn to Play (LTP) program presented by World Wide Technology is heading outdoors for the first time in its history. Over a 6-week period on Sundays from Jan. 4 to Feb. 22 to kids ages 5-9, Capitals Youth Hockey Development staff will lead participants in instruction at The Wharf Ice Rink. To register, click here. Residents of Washington, D.C., receive a registration discount.

Open to first-time participants, the LTP initiative provides free head-to-toe equipment to children ages five to nine, age appropriate on-ice instruction, and certified coaching in a fun and safe atmosphere. Equipment kits include a helmet, shoulder pads, elbow pads, gloves, pants, shin pads, socks, skates, jersey, stick and equipment bag.

Proceeds raised through the Future Caps Learn to Play registration fee will benefit the Capitals Capital Impact Fund, which provides grants to organizations that assist in eliminating cost barriers faced by individuals of color in the hockey community and provides funding for the Capitals Rising Stars Academy.

Skating Programming at Canal Park

Canal Park is also hosting Free Skate Fridays presented by the Washington Capitals as part of the District of Play initiative. From Friday, Dec. 5 through Friday, Feb. 27 (and excluding Dec. 26 and Jan. 2), kids under the age of 18 are invited to skate at the rink for free from 4-8 p.m. Pre-registration is required by clicking here.

In addition, the Capitals will host a free Learn to Skate clinic open to participants ages 5-17 at Canal Park on Sunday, Feb. 8 from noon to 1 p.m. To register, click here. No skating experience is required.

On Saturday, Jan. 10, the Capitals youth hockey development team will lead a skating clinic for current Kids On Ice program participants.