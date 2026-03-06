Capitals Acquire Timothy Liljegren from the San Jose Sharks

The Washington Capitals have acquired defenseman Timothy Liljegren from the San Jose Sharks for a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft (originally from Vegas), senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick announced today.

Liljegren, 26, has recorded 11 points (1g, 10a) in 43 games with San Jose this season. The Kristianstad, Sweden native ranked second among San Jose defensemen in blocks (83), tied for third in assists and fourth in points and ice time per game (20:08).

Liljegren was originally drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round (17th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft. In 307 career NHL games with San Jose and Toronto, Liljegren has recorded 93 points (21g, 72a) and averaged 18:14 of ice time per game. In addition, Liljegren has registered 74 points (11g, 63a) in 150 career American Hockey League games and won the Calder Cup with the Toronto Marlies in 2018.

Internationally, Liljegren has represented Sweden at the 2016 and 2017 U18 World Junior Championships, the 2018 U20 World Junior Championship and the 2023 World Championship, winning silver medals in 2016 and 2018.