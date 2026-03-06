Capitals Acquire Wyatt Bongiovanni from the Ottawa Senators

The Washington Capitals have acquired forward Wyatt Bongiovanni from the Ottawa Senators for forward Graeme Clarke, senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick announced today. Bongiovanni will report to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Bongiovanni, 26, has recorded 25 points (12g, 13a) in 54 games with the Belleville Senators (AHL) this season. The 6’0”, 193-pound forward ranked tied for second on Belleville in power-play goals (2), fifth in goals and tied for seventh in points.

During the 2024-25 season, Bongiovanni established AHL single-season career highs in goals (22) and points (33) in 54 games with Belleville. The Birmingham, Michigan native led the Senators in game-winning goals (5) and ranked tied for first in goals, second in power-play goals (8) and fifth in points.

Bongiovanni signed with the Winnipeg Jets on April 17, 2022 after completing his collegiate career at Quinnipiac University. In four seasons with the Bobcats, Bongiovanni recorded 90 points (50g, 40a) in 123 career games and served as team captain during his senior season in 2021-22.

In 215 career AHL games with Belleville and Manitoba, Bongiovanni has recorded 101 points (63g, 38a). In addition, Bongiovanni has registered seven points (3g, 4a) in 12 career Calder Cup playoff games.

Clarke, 24, has recorded 24 points (15g, 9a) in 50 games with Hershey this season. The Waconia, Minnesota native has registered 210 points (99g, 111a) in 332 career AHL games with Hershey, Iowa, Utica and Binghamton.