Capitals Acquire a Conditional First-Round Pick in Either 2026 or 2027 and a 2027 Third-Round Pick from Anaheim for John Carlson

The Washington Capitals have acquired a conditional first-round pick in either the 2026 NHL Draft or the 2027 NHL Draft and a third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft from the Anaheim Ducks for defenseman John Carlson, senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick announced today. Should Anaheim qualify for the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Anaheim will transfer its 2026 first-round pick to Washington. If Anaheim fails to qualify for the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Anaheim has the option to retain its 2026 first-round pick and transfer its 2027 first-round pick to Washington instead.

“Since joining our organization 17 years ago, John Carlson has exemplified what it means to be a Washington Capital every day,” said Patrick. “John’s determination, leadership, persistence and skill helped our franchise reach new heights and cemented him as a cornerstone and one of the greatest players in Capitals history. His contributions to our organization and the Washington, D.C., community both on and off the ice have been immeasurable. We are incredibly grateful for everything John has given to our team and wish him and his family nothing but the best moving forward with Anaheim.”

The Capitals own 22 total picks in the next three drafts, including four first-round selections and nine picks in the first three rounds. Washington also acquired a 2029 second-round pick from the Vegas Golden Knights on March 5.

Carlson, 36, recorded 46 points (10g, 36a) in 55 games with the Capitals this season and will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. Carlson has played his entire 17-season career with the Capitals and is the franchise’s all-time leader in games played (1,143), goals (166), assists (605) and points (771) among defensemen. The Natick, Massachusetts native helped lead the Capitals to their first Stanley Cup championship in 2018, and led all defensemen in playoff scoring with 20 points (5g, 15a) in 24 games played. Carlson was originally drafted by Washington in the first round (27th overall) of the 2008 NHL Draft.